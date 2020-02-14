Cricket News: Sachin Tendulkar shares video of his first love on Valentine's Day

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, former Indian opener Sachin Tendulkar on Friday shared a video of his first love and surprisingly it is not his wife Anjali Tendulkar.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 46-year-old revealed his first love via a short video which is none other than the game of cricket.

"My First Love!" Tendulkar wrote along with the video, wherein the former Indian cricketer could be seen practicing with the bat in the nets.

On Sunday, Tendulkar--who bid adieu to the game of cricket in 2013--returned to bat for the first time in nearly six years when he faced an over from Australia women's cricket team all-rounder Ellyse Perry during a Big Appeal double-header clash at the Junction Oval. The clash, a 10 overs-per-side affair, was the celebrity-laden Bushfire match.

Tendulkar, who made his last appearance in an exhibition match for Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in 2014, will now also face Brian Lara when the Indian cricketer's side India Legends lock horns with the latter's West Indies Legends in Road Safety World Series opener at the Wankhede Stadium on March 7.