Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Legend Muttiah Muralitharan Picks Team India As Favourites

Muralitharan picked up four teams that can win the World Cup this year. 

Last Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 05:15 PM IST|Source: ANI
Sri Lankan's legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has picked his favourite team for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup starting from October 5 in India. 

Speaking on the ANI, 'GOAT' of spin, Muralitharan picked up four teams that can win the World Cup this year. 


The ODI World Cup will kick off 2019 finalists England and New Zealand clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5, with the event culminating in the final at the same venue on Sunday, 19 November. India will start its campaign with a match against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

According to him, India has an advantage in the tournament while Australia, England and Pakistan also have the potential to clinch the coveted trophy.  

“In this World Cup, the advantage is more to India and the reason is that it is a very good side. Then they have a home advantage; billion people positive waves, wherever you go you see Indian crowd and it gives a boost to the players….I think they are the biggest favourite and then Australia will be a favourite, England will be a favourite and Pakistan can also be a favourite. Four favourites, I am picking," said Muralitharan. 

Muralitharan also stated that to win a big tournament you need to have luck on your side, mentioning England's World Cup 2019 win. 

“You have to have luck, it is important. England won last World Cup out of luck or New Zealand would have clearly won that World Cup,” he added. 

Speaking about superstitious beliefs, the former Sri Lankan spinner disclosed that no one used to leave their seats if the luck was going Sri Lanka's way. 

“A lot of people are superstitious. Sometimes if it is lucky, you wear the same thing the next day and we sit still if the runs are scored. Even if someone gets up, we scold him to sit down and if you want to go to the washroom go when the over finishes.”

“Fans think that we take things for granted but no, we are more serious than them...it is our career and we are playing for our nation. We always want to win and think how to win," he said about the expectations fans have of players

