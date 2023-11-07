Cricket World Cup 2023: 'Absolutely Sensational,' Fans Go Crazy As Ibrahim Zadran Breaks Numerous Records With Hundred Against Australia

Ibrahim Zadran did the impossible as he became the first Afghanistan player to score a century in the World Cup against Australia on Tuesday (November 7). Australia bowlers had no reply to the Afghanistan batter's skills as he played a sensational knock at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday evening in match no. 39 of the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Records he broke today:

- Became the first player from Afghanistan to score a century in World Cup.

- First Afghan to score a century against Australia in World Cup.

- Highest scorer in World Cup for Afghanistan (single knock).

- Youngest to score a century in World Cup against Australia. (Cricket World Cup 2023: Why Steve Smith Is Not Playing Australia vs Afghanistan Match?)

Checkout the reactions here:

WORLD CUP CENTURY AGAINST AUSTRALIA....



What a tremendous hundred by Ibrahim Zadran at the Wankhede Stadium - in a must win game for his country, he steps up and delivers for Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/AIusDMaJ6F — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 7, 2023

Picture of the day.



A historic moment, whole Wankhede rises up for 21-year-old Ibrahim Zadran. pic.twitter.com/7jmn3dRwxg November 7, 2023

Brilliant from Ibrahim zadran. First of afghan to do it in the World Cup #AUSvsAFG pic.twitter.com/JkjoTlmZ7i — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 7, 2023

Ibrahim Zadran becomes the first Afghanistan batter to score an ODI WORLD CUP hundred. #AUSvsAFG #IbrahimZadran #AfghanistanCricket pic.twitter.com/hEw9F3FfBg — Avinash Kr Atish (@AtishAvinash) November 7, 2023

Earlier, Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahid won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in a crucial clash of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Just 21 years of age, Ibrahim scored 129 off 143 balls with 8 fours and 3 maximums in his innings. He took on the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and more but remained unbeaten helping his team to post 291 runs on the board to challenge the 5-time World Champions. He also became the highest run scorer for Afghanistan in a calendar year in ODI cricket with his stunning knock today.