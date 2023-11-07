Cricket World Cup 2023: Why Steve Smith Is Not Playing Australia vs Afghanistan Match?

Australia's key batter Steve Smith was not included in the first eleven for their crucial World Cup clash against Afghanistan on Tuesday (November 7) in Mumbai. The reason for Smith's absence in the crucial match could be related to his recent struggle medically. He mentioned that he was struggling with vertigo during the practice sessions and was also seen in discomfort an evening prior to the match.

I've had a bit of vertigo stuff the last day or so, so it's just been a bit annoying. Hopefully I can get through training today and be all good. But, yeah, it's not a nice place to be. Occasionally, I've had a few episodes [before], so I can tell you it's not the funnest space to be in, but yeah, I'll go out and have a hit [in the nets] and hopefully be okay and we'll see how we go," Smith said. (ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah, Quinton de Kock And Rachin Ravindra Shortlisted For ICC ‘Player Of The Month’ Award)

Coming to the match, Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahid won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in a crucial clash of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Afghanistan's fairy-tale run in the ongoing tournament has taken them to the sixth position with eight points, and their fate is in their own hands in terms of what would be a historic feat in qualifying for the semifinals.

Steven Smith not playing today's match due to vertigo. pic.twitter.com/iMaLFdpd3C — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 7, 2023

Meanwhile, the five-time champions also had a rough start to the tournament, losing their first two games, but have since recovered form to win five straight matches and move within striking distance of the semifinals.(Cricket World Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan Ruled Out Of Tournament Due To THIS Reason)

Speaking at the time of toss, Hashmatullah Shahidi said, "We want to bat first. The wicket looks good now and we are hopeful it will seam and spin in the second innings. We have done well chasing but you also have to look at the opposition and the ground. He is a legend of the game, and we were excited to see him and learn from him, he had some words for us and we will try to learn from that. We have one change - Fazalhaq is not playing, Naveen is playing."

Australia captain Pat Cummins said, "Not too much. We would have had a bat but it is fine. Two changes. Steve struggled in the warm-ups and he's going to miss out, Cam Green misses out as well, and Maxwell and Marsh are in. Really happy with the way we have gone, five in a row, one of the most pleasing things is we have 14 guys played so far and everyone has played well, long may that continue. IT is always a factor, it was a bit cooler than it was a month ago, we will be fine we have got plenty of bowling options."