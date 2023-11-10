The "timed out" controversy that rocked the cricketing world during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 continues to reverberate, with opinions divided on the legitimacy of the dismissal. Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, known for his cricketing acumen, recently shared his perspective on the contentious issue, shedding light on his own experience and emphasizing the need for consistency in applying this rule.

Angelo Mathews and Shakib Al Hasan address the biggest controversy in the history of cricket: the "Timed Out" incident. This post-match press conference sheds light on the unprecedented controversy that occurred during the Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh World Cup match on November 6,_ pic.twitter.com/H35rPJCyh9 — Latest Sports News (@latest_snews) November 7, 2023

Late Entrance, Narrow Escape:

In a candid revelation on his YouTube channel, Ashwin disclosed a close call he had during the Nagpur Test against Australia earlier this year. Acting as the nightwatchman, Ashwin deliberately delayed his walk to the crease, aiming to face the last over of the day. The off-spinner admitted, "You came to the crease a bit late. Do you know that if they [Australia] have appealed, I would have given you out?" the umpire informed him. Ashwin's revelation underscores the fine line between gamesmanship and adherence to the rules.

Ashwin Weighs In on Mathews' Saga:

Addressing the recent controversy involving Angelo Mathews and Shakib Al Hasan, Ashwin expressed a nuanced view. Referring to Mathews' helmet malfunction, Ashwin remarked, "When Mathews came out to bat, his helmet was not okay, and he wanted to change that." However, he also highlighted a video where Shakib forgot to get his guard in a match against Sri Lanka but was allowed to rectify it without an appeal for a timed-out dismissal. Ashwin emphasized the need for consistency, pointing out that the controversy has escalated into a sort of "warfare" between the two cricketing nations.

The Spirit of Cricket vs. Rulebook:

In his analysis, Ashwin delved into the dichotomy between adhering to the rules and upholding the spirit of cricket. He acknowledged that while Shakib appealed within the rules, Mathews' distress was justifiable, stating, "No one should get out like that, everyone will feel bad about that." Ashwin's commentary reflects a deep understanding of the complexities surrounding timed-out dismissals and the need for a balanced perspective that considers both the rulebook and the spirit of the game.

Ravichandran Ashwin's insights into the timed-out controversy add a layer of depth to the ongoing debate. The veteran spinner's personal experience, coupled with his analysis of the Mathews-Shakib incident, underscores the need for consistent application of rules and a delicate balance between competitiveness and the spirit of cricket. As the cricketing community continues to grapple with the aftermath of the controversial dismissal, Ashwin's reflections serve as a thought-provoking contribution to the ongoing discourse.