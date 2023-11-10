As the cricketing world anticipates the IPL 2024 Auction, New Zealand's sensational batsman, Rachin Ravindra, has become the talk of the town. Leading the charts with the most runs in the ICC World Cup 2023, the young Kiwi has subtly hinted at his preferred IPL team, creating a buzz in the cricket fraternity.

Dominating the ICC World Cup 2023

Rachin Ravindra's stellar performance in the ongoing Cricket World Cup is hard to ignore. With an astounding 565 runs in just 9 games, including three centuries, he has showcased his prowess as a top-order batter. His gritty 42-run knock against Sri Lanka not only propelled New Zealand towards a semi-final berth but also made him a hot commodity in the upcoming IPL auction.

Chinnaswamy Stadium: A Special Place in His Heart

In a post-match interview, Rachin expressed his gratitude to the Chinnaswamy Stadium and the crowd for their unwavering support, calling it a special place in his heart. This revelation has ignited speculation that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) might be his preferred IPL team, given the emotional connection with the stadium.

IPL 2024 Auction Buzz

The IPL 2024 Auction, scheduled for December 19th in Dubai, promises excitement and strategic team-building. Rachin Ravindra's outstanding performances have placed him in the spotlight, making him a sought-after player for teams aiming to bolster their lineups.

RCB - A Potential Destination?

With Rachin expressing his fondness for the Chinnaswamy Stadium, the possibility of RCB being his favoured IPL team cannot be dismissed. The bustling auction scenario awaits, and cricket aficionados are eager to witness which team will secure the services of this young batting sensation.

