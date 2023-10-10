Cricket World Cup 2023: 'Some Things Never Change,' Pakistan Trolled For Poor Fielding Display Against Sri Lanka

Pakistan and Sri Lanka locked horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday. After winning the toss, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka opted to bat first against Pakistan. His batters backed him with some brilliant strokeplay as they crossed the 200 runs mark in just 27 overs after Pakistan displayed some very poor fielding and bowling in Hyderabad. (Watch: Virat Kohli And Co Exchange Words With Pitch Invader Jarvo During India vs Australia Clash)

Fans on social media could not keep calm and started trolling the Men in Green for their poor fielding. Babar Azam was not happy with his players and his picture of looking at Imam-ul-Haq in despair went viral.

Pakistan horrible so far with the line and lengths and now easy catch dropped

Pakistan had an easy opening match and won against the Netherlands by 81 runs while Sri Lanka faced defeat by 102 runs in their campaign opener against South Africa.

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka said at the toss that the team has made one change.

"We will bat first, there was some assistance for the bowlers in the second half in the previous game. We have one change - Theekshana comes in for Kasun Rajitha. It is about execution and the boys have been playing a lot of cricket and hopefully, we will do well in this game."

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said the wicket looks very dry and first ten overs are very crucial for his team.

"We aren't up to the mark at the top and we made one change. Shafique comes in for Fakhar. Yes, we have a good record against them and we will try to do our best."

Pakistan Squad for World Cup: Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (VC), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr.