Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Warm-Up Match Livestreaming Details, When And Where To Watch In India?

Cricket World Cup 2023: The ODI World Cup 2023 is set to begin in a few days in India and teams are ready to get some Cricket action with their scheduled warm-up clashes ready to take place from Friday (September 29). A total of six teams will be playing cricket tomorrow which includes - Pakistan, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Afghanistan.

After meeting in the Asia Cup 2023, the two teams will go head to head once again ahead of the mega tournament. A total of 10 cricket team are getting ready to fight for the prestigious World Cup trophy.

Here are all the livestreaming details about the warm-up game:

Where will the warm-up match Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka be played?

The warm-up match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

What time will the warm-up match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka begin?

The warm-up match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will begin at 2:00 PM (IST) on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka warm-up match?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be on Star Sports network/channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka warm-up match?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be streamed live on the Hotstar app and website in India.

BAN vs SL World Cup Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dimuth Karunaratne.