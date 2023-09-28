LIVE Updates | PAK vs NZ, World Cup Warm Up Match Cricket Live Score: Babar Azam's Pakistan Set To Face New Zealand
Pakistan vs New Zealand (PAK vs NZ), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Warm Up Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Babar Azam's Pakistan are set to lock horns with New Zealand on Friday.
Summary -Pakistan (PAK) and New Zealand (NZ) will face each other in the third warm-up match ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. After receiving a warm welcome following their arrival in India, Babar Azam and co had their first practice session on Thursday. The Men in Green had a disappointing outcome in the Asia Cup 2023 and they will surely look for a positive result when they go head-to-head against Kane Williamson's Kiwis.
New Zealand also lost their ODI series against England with key players like their captain missing from the team. There is still no update on whether Williamson will play tomorrow's clash or not. Key pacer Tim Southee also injured his finger recently but is back in the team after receiving a green light from the medical staff.
Pakistan Vs New Zealand Warm-Up LIVE: Check squads
New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson
Pakistan Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Usama Mir
