Summary -Pakistan (PAK) and New Zealand (NZ) will face each other in the third warm-up match ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. After receiving a warm welcome following their arrival in India, Babar Azam and co had their first practice session on Thursday. The Men in Green had a disappointing outcome in the Asia Cup 2023 and they will surely look for a positive result when they go head-to-head against Kane Williamson's Kiwis.

New Zealand also lost their ODI series against England with key players like their captain missing from the team. There is still no update on whether Williamson will play tomorrow's clash or not. Key pacer Tim Southee also injured his finger recently but is back in the team after receiving a green light from the medical staff.

