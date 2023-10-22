Cricket World Cup 2023: 'BCCI Please Use Helicopter To Clear Fog,' Organisers Trolled After India vs New Zealand Gets Delayed Due To Mist

Cricket World Cup 2023: 'Nature took over' in Dharamsala during the India vs New Zealand World Cup game as the game had to halted due to immense fog at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday (October 22). Fans could not believe that the nail-biting thriller would get stopped due to the weather conditions and were very quick to question/troll the organizers responsible for the ongoing World Cup.

After New Zealand set a target of 274 for India, captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill handed a fine start to their team. After both openers walked back to pavilion, it was Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in the middle when the game was stopped by the umpires due to fog. (Cricket World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Creates New World Record During India vs New Zealand Clash, Smashes Babar Azam's Record)

Checkout the reactions here:

@BCCI @ICC #Dharmshala @jaysha

Please use helicopters to remove fog from ground immediately. Keep these reserved if fog com3s back. October 22, 2023

Won’t be surprised if the current BCCI management opt for Fog Lights for D/N cricket. — Animesh Chanchani (@achanchani) October 22, 2023

Knowing well about Dharamsala 's geography, altitude, season.. the Organisers must have slated this match from morning 9-10 am to early evening..

Fog enveloping so much, white ball game can not be played.

How foolish BCCI. — Srinivas Sarma (@Sriniva29638770) October 22, 2023

Bcci making another ridiculous decision to host a day night game in such an elevated region. Can't say I'm surprised October 22, 2023

Coming to the game, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami on Sunday overtook compatriot and former all-rounder Irfan Pathan, becoming the ninth-highest wicket-taker for India in ODI cricket. Shami accomplished this milestone during India's ICC Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Dharamshala.

In the match, which was his first in 2023 WC, Shami took 5/54 in 10 overs at an economy rate of 5.54. In 95 ODIs, Shami has taken 176 wickets at an average of 25.08, with best bowling figures of 5/51. He has nine four-wicket hauls and three five-wicket-hauls in the format. He has overtaken Irfan, who has 173 wickets in 120 ODI matches. India's leading wicket-taker in ODIs is spinner Anil Kumble, who has taken 334 wickets in 269 matches at an average of 30.83, with best bowling figures of 6/12. (With ANI inputs)