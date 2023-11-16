On Wednesday (November 15), Mohammed Shami created history by taking the most wickets of any Indian bowler in the 50-over World Cup. Highlights of India's 70-run victory against New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup semifinal at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium included Shami's seven-wicket haul and Virat Kohli's historic 50th ODI century. As the whole world is congratulating Shami for his surreal performance, a post from a user on a social media platform is going viral at the moment.

Shami took seven wickets for 57 runs off 9.5 overs at an economy rate of 5.79. His lethal spell overshadowed Ashish Nehra's figures of 6/23 against England in the 2003 World Cup, to be the best-ever by an Indian in WC history. (WATCH: Rohit Sharma Mimics Shreyas Iyer Celebration Style After Indian Batter’s Century Vs New Zealand In ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal)

A day before the semi-final match, on November 14, a user by the name of Dan Mateo posted something along the lines of, "Saw a dream where Shami took 7 wickets in the semi-final."

Saw a dream where Shami took 7 wickets in the semi final — Don Mateo (@DonMateo_X14) November 14, 2023

Shami's figures are also the fifth-best in World Cup history, with Australia's Glenn McGrath's 7/15 against Namibia in 2003 being the best. The pace veteran also completed 50 World Cup wickets, becoming only the seventh bowler to do so. Shami is also the fastest to get there, reaching the milestone in just 17 innings, surpassing Mitchell Starc's (Australia) record of 19 innings.

In 17 matches, Shami has 54 wickets at an average of 12.90, an economy rate of over 5 and a strike rate of 15.33. His best bowling figures are 7/57. He is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament history.

The highest wicket-taker in WC history is Australia's Glenn McGrath with 71 wickets in 39 matches in his World Cup career. Shami now has four five-wicket hauls in Cricket World Cup history, the highest by any bowler. Australian left-arm quick Starc has dropped to second spot with three five-wicket hauls.

In six matches of WC 2023 so far, Shami has taken 23 wickets and is at the top of the wicket charts. His wickets have come at an average of 9.13. He has taken three five-fors and a four-wicket haul in the tournament.

On India's win over the Kiwis on Wednesday, Shami's childhood coach Mohamed Badrudeen told ANI, "It is a moment of joy for all of us that India has reached the World Cup final. Virat Kohli has played exceptionally well throughout the tournament. Scoring 50 centuries is not humanly possible but he made it happen. Shami has been in his element in the tournament. We all want India to win the final and lift the trophy."

Earlier, on Wednesday, India opted to bat first and scored 397/4 in their 50 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (80 in 66 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) delivered a fine start with a 71-run opening stand. (WATCH: Emotional Scenes With Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli In Team India Dressing After ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal Win)

Virat Kohli (117 in 113 balls, nine fours and two sixes) posted his 50th ODI ton, while Shreyas Iyer (105 in 70 balls, with four boundaries and eight sixes) scored his second-successive WC century, helping India post a massive score. KL Rahul also delivered a 20-ball cameo of 39 runs, with five fours and two sixes.

Tim Southee (3/100) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Trent Boult (1/86) also got a wicket. In the chase of 398, Kiwis lost two early wickets. But a 181-run partnership between Daryl Mitchell (134 in 119 balls, with nine fours and six sixes) and skipper Kane Williamson (69 in 73 balls, with eight centuries and a six) kept Kiwis alive and Indian bowlers sweating for answers. Glenn Phillips also played a valuable knock of 41.

However, a two-wicket over by Shami changed the game and Men in Blue bowled exceptionally in the death overs to restrict NZ to 327 in 48.5 overs. Besides Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj got a wicket apiece. Shami was adjudged as tbe 'Player of the Match' for his dream spell.