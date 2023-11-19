Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty Cheer For Team India In Ahmedabad - WATCH

As India lock horns with Australia in the final of the Cricket World Cup 2023 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was seen cheering for Team India when her husband and captain Rohit Sharma were batting. After a steady start, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma departed as Australia displayed some brilliant fielding efforts. However, watch the video of Anushka Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh, Athiya Shetty and more cheering for Team India from the stands.

Coming to the match, Amid deafening noise at a full house at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the World Cup final on Sunday.

The Indian team waltzed into the final unbeaten after playing 10 games, chasing five of the matches while defending totals in five. (WC Final: Sunil Gavaskar's AWESOME Choice Of Boots On Field - WATCH)

On the other hand, Australia, after losing two games on the bounce at the start of the tournament, recovered to win eight consecutive matches thereafter to reach the final.

"We are gonna have a bowl first. Looks like a dry wicket. Dew is a factor. It gets better to bat on. Tough start to the tournament, haven't really put a foot wrong ever since. It's all set up perfectly. We've played these guys a lot. Same team as the semi-final," Australia skipper Pat Cummins said after calling correctly at the toss.

India skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss, "I would have batted first. Looks a good pitch, big game, put runs on the board. It's going to be amazing, everytime we play here,the crowd come out in large numbers. The biggest occasion in the cricketing event. We have to stay nice and calm. It's a dream come true to be captaining the team in the final. I know what lies in front of us. We need to play well and get the result."