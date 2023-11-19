trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2689965
NewsCricket
CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty Cheer For Team India In Ahmedabad - WATCH

Cricket World Cup 2023: Team India lost 3 wickets early after Australia asked them to bat first.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 02:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty Cheer For Team India In Ahmedabad - WATCH Source: Twitter

As India lock horns with Australia in the final of the Cricket World Cup 2023 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was seen cheering for Team India when her husband and captain Rohit Sharma were batting. After a steady start, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma departed as Australia displayed some brilliant fielding efforts. However, watch the video of Anushka Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh, Athiya Shetty and more cheering for Team India from the stands.

Watch the video here:

Coming to the match, Amid deafening noise at a full house at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the World Cup final on Sunday.

The Indian team waltzed into the final unbeaten after playing 10 games, chasing five of the matches while defending totals in five. (WC Final: Sunil Gavaskar's AWESOME Choice Of Boots On Field - WATCH)

On the other hand, Australia, after losing two games on the bounce at the start of the tournament, recovered to win eight consecutive matches thereafter to reach the final.

"We are gonna have a bowl first. Looks like a dry wicket. Dew is a factor. It gets better to bat on. Tough start to the tournament, haven't really put a foot wrong ever since. It's all set up perfectly. We've played these guys a lot. Same team as the semi-final," Australia skipper Pat Cummins said after calling correctly at the toss.

India skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss, "I would have batted first. Looks a good pitch, big game, put runs on the board. It's going to be amazing, everytime we play here,the crowd come out in large numbers. The biggest occasion in the cricketing event. We have to stay nice and calm. It's a dream come true to be captaining the team in the final. I know what lies in front of us. We need to play well and get the result."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Reality Check' of Khattar government?
DNA Video
DNA: Where is biggest problem in Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue operation?
DNA Video
DNA: How did youth start falling into the trap of diabetes?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market