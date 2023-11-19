World Cup Final Closing Ceremony: Former Champions' Felicitation To Music Performances And Air Show; All You Need To Know

It's the big day today. The final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is here and it could not get bigger than this. Hosts India take on five-time champions Australia at the biggest cricket stadium in the World in Ahmedabad. India have won the title 2 times, in 1983 and 2011 respectively and have another shot at history at the Narendra Modi stadium on Sunday, November 19.

There was no opening ceremony organised for the World Cup. But the mega event is going to finish with a spectacular closing act. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) the hosts of the tournament and International Cricket Council (ICC), the organisers announced a four-part ceremony on the final night of the World Cup which involves an air show, a music performance and laser and light show. Not to forget, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be attending the match.

How will the final four-part ceremony take place in Ahmedabad? Read on

The ceremony starts at 12.30 pm IST with the Indian Airforce pulling off a stunning act in the skies. An an enthralling 9 hawk acrobatic display over the stadium will mesmerise the fans, led by Flight Commander and Deputy Team Lead Wing Commander Sidesh Kartik.

In the mid-innings break of 30 minutes, all the former World Cup winning captains will be honoured. Every captain will be there except Imran Khan of Pakistan as he is serving his time in jail right now. The BCCI will felicitate the the captains with a special blazer as well.

Soon, there will be a music performance at the stadium led by musician Pritam. Other performers will be Jonita Gandhi, Amit Mishra among others. The songs they are going to sing are 'Deva Deva', 'Kesariya', 'Lehra Do', Jeetega Jeetega', and the theme song of the tournament 'Dil Jashna Boley'.

In the second drinks break of the second innings, we will have a laser and light show for the fans at the stadium.

The closing night will come to an end with the crowing of the World Champions. For the first time, the champions will be crowned in the sky with 1200 drones creating a magic in the sky. There will be fireworks that will follow soon afte we know who the World Champions are.