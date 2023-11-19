trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2689988
NewsCricket
WORLD CUP 2023

WATCH: Ritika Sajdeh Devastated As Rohit Sharma Gets Out In WC Final

Indian cricket team Captain Rohit Sharma provided an explosive start to his side but missed out during the Cricket World Cup 2023 Final against Australia Today.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 03:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WATCH: Ritika Sajdeh Devastated As Rohit Sharma Gets Out In WC Final Image Credits (Twitter)

World Cup 2023: Ritika Sajdeh was devastated to see husband Rohit Sharma get out in the tenth over of the India vs Australia World Cup final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. Pat Cummins brought in Glenn Maxwell and Rohit went for a big one. India skipper miscued his shot badly and the all-rounder dismissed the Indian captain.

Indian cricket team Captain Rohit Sharma provided an explosive start to his side but missed out during the Cricket World Cup 2023 Final against Australia Today. Despite the Indian onslaught, Australia is not pulling any punches. The Indian captain falls three runs short of his fifty-first-innings total. (IND VS AUS Final, CWC 2023 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates)

Glenn Maxwell catches the big one. 6, 4, and Rohit has been chosen. He skies a massive shot offside, then runs back miles from cover, dives, and holds on. Shubman Gill was caught in the fifth over after scoring only four runs off seven balls. Mitchell Starc gave Australia its first breakthrough. (Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty Cheer For Team India In Ahmedabad - WATCH)

World Cup 2023: Earlier reaction

The video of Rohit's wicket and Ritika Sajdeh's response went popular on social media while she was supporting her husband in the Bengaluru stands on Diwali. The Indian opener's last international wicket came over 11 years ago, against Australia in 2012.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Reality Check' of Khattar government?
DNA Video
DNA: Where is biggest problem in Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue operation?
DNA Video
DNA: How did youth start falling into the trap of diabetes?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market