WATCH: Ritika Sajdeh Devastated As Rohit Sharma Gets Out In WC Final

World Cup 2023: Ritika Sajdeh was devastated to see husband Rohit Sharma get out in the tenth over of the India vs Australia World Cup final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. Pat Cummins brought in Glenn Maxwell and Rohit went for a big one. India skipper miscued his shot badly and the all-rounder dismissed the Indian captain.

Indian cricket team Captain Rohit Sharma provided an explosive start to his side but missed out during the Cricket World Cup 2023 Final against Australia Today. Despite the Indian onslaught, Australia is not pulling any punches. The Indian captain falls three runs short of his fifty-first-innings total.

Anushka Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh sad after Rohit Sharma wicket post a wonderful reverse dive catch by Head. #INDvsAUSfinal #INDvAUS #anuskasharma pic.twitter.com/jjoTU4e858 — Mufa (@MufaKohlii) November 19, 2023

Glenn Maxwell catches the big one. 6, 4, and Rohit has been chosen. He skies a massive shot offside, then runs back miles from cover, dives, and holds on. Shubman Gill was caught in the fifth over after scoring only four runs off seven balls. Mitchell Starc gave Australia its first breakthrough.

World Cup 2023: Earlier reaction

The video of Rohit's wicket and Ritika Sajdeh's response went popular on social media while she was supporting her husband in the Bengaluru stands on Diwali. The Indian opener's last international wicket came over 11 years ago, against Australia in 2012.