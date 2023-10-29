In a Cricket World Cup 2023 encounter between Australia and New Zealand, batsman Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand continued his incredible run. With Ravindra scoring 116 off 89 balls, New Zealand had a good chance of reaching the 389-run goal, but the Australians prevailed in spite of a heroic last stand by Jimmy Neesham. During the press conference, Rachin was questioned not just about his mid-performance but also on his "Indian roots" and the love he received from the crowd.

"Oh, well, I think, I've been asked this question a lot, but I guess I'm 100% Kiwi and I'm very proud of my Indian heritage. But I guess it's proud to be able to do it in the country where my parents were born and where they grew up and where a lot of my family is. But I think, obviously the conditions, it's good for batting and being able to come to India previously on tours and trying to not perfect my game but I try get better. I guess that that helps in a way," Ravindra responded.

- 123*(96) vs England.

- 116(89) vs Australia.

- 75(87) vs India.

- 51(51) vs Netherlands.



New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has been a breakout star for his team in the Cricket World Cup and he once again made an impact with a century against Australia at Dharamshala, though in a losing cause. (Cricket World Cup 2023: The Last Time India Beat England Was When Tendulkar Hit THAT Six To Caddick, Nehra Bowled A Magical Spell)

Rachin Ravindra's explosive century and James Neesham's death over striking went in vain as New Zealand could not chase 389 runs set by Australia, losing by just five runs in a nail-biter on Saturday.

Ravindra smashed 116 in 89 balls. His knock consisted of nine fours and five sixes and he struck at a strike rate of over 130. His century, the second made by the talented all-rounder in his debut World Cup, came in just 77 balls, which is the fastest century by a Kiwi in the tournament's history. Ravindra broke his own record of 82-ball century against England in the tournament opener.

Devon Conway also had an 83-ball century in that match which is the third-fastest century by a Kiwi batter in the World Cup, above Martin Guptill's 88-ball ton against Bangladesh in the 2015 edition of the tournament.

Ravindra is in an elite company of greats who have smashed two World Cup tons for Kiwis - Glenn Turner (1975), Martin Guptill (2015) and Kane Williamson (2019). Besides the Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar (22 years and 313 days), he is the only player to have two World Cup tons before turning 26.

In this tournament, Rachin has scored 406 runs at an average of 81.20, with a strike rate of over 107. He has scored two tons and two fifties, with the best score of 123*. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament so far.

Coming to the match, a 175-run opening stand between Travis Head (109 in 67 balls, with 10 fours and seven sixes) and Warner and contributions from lower middle-order such as Glenn Maxwell (41 in 24 balls, with five fours and two sixes), Josh Inglis (38 in 28 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and skipper Pat Cummins (37 in 14 balls with two fours and four sixes) powered Aussies to 388 in 49.2 overs.

Glenn Phillips (3/37) and Trent Boult (3/77) were the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand. Mitchell Santner got two wickets while Matt Henry and James Neesham took one each.

Chasing 389, Devon Conway (28) and Will Young (32) put on a quick 61-run opening stand. The partnership of 96 runs between Daryl Mitchell (54 in 51 balls, with six fours and a six) and Ravindra provided the Kiwis with a brilliant platform. The Men in Black were always in the game despite losing wickets and an effort from James Neesham (58 in 39 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) almost won them the match.

Adam Zampa (3/74) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins got two wickets each, while Maxwell got one wicket.

Travis won the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning ton. Australia are in fourth spot, with four wins and two losses in six matches, a total of eight points. New Zealand are in the third spot with the same win-loss record and points, but they have a better net run rate.