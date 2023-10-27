Highlights | AUS Vs NZ ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: Australia Win By 5 Runs
Australia vs New Zealand (AUS vs NZ), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Australia defeated New Zealand by 5 runs.
AUS vs NZ Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: Australia were bowled out for 388 in 49.2 overs vs New Zealand after Tom Latham won the toss and asked the Aussies to bat first in match no. 28 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday. New Zealand only reached 383 runs after 50 overs and lost the contest by 5 runs. Travis Head smashed a hundred on return to international cricket after hand injury. David Warner struck 81 but middle order crumbled. Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins played quickfire knocks but could not take past Aussies past the 400 mark.
New Zealand's strong start to the tournament, despite a setback against Virat Kohli's masterclass, puts them in a favourable position. In contrast, Australia has shown a resurgence, culminating in a record win over the Netherlands after early losses to South Africa and India. Let's see who wins this match. NZ have a mammoth total to cross.
LIVE AUS vs NZ WC 2023: Rachin Ravindra
Rachin Ravindra played a sensational knock against Australia but his team could not win the game. However, he equalled a special record of Sachin Tendulkar with his stellar knock.
LIVE NZ vs AUS WC 2023: What a game!
New Zealand lose the game. What a contest we have had, this one went right down to the wire as both sides denied to give up until the very end. Australia got 388 runs on the board and New Zealand tried their level best to reach the target but fell 5 runs short of 390.
NZ: 383/9 (50 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs AUS WC 2023: Six from Boult
Trent Boult gets one off Josh Hazlewood. Australia in a tricky spot as James Neesham is in the middle at the moment. Now 19 required from the last over with Trent Boult on strike.
NZ: 370/8 (49 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs AUS WC 2023: Gone!
Matt Henry caught by Josh Hazlewood bowled by Pat Cummins. New Zealand lose another wicket as Australia captain gets another one.
NZ: 346/8 (46.4 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs AUS WC 2023: 58 off 30 needed
Matt Henry and James Neesham have a task on their shoulders and they will face Mitchell Starc in the over of the remaining five.
NZ: 331/7 (45 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs AUS WC 2023: Santner goes big
New Zealand get a six off the first ball from Adam Zampa. Australia need a wicket now to calm things down.
NZ: 320/6 (43.1 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs NZ WC 2023: Santner comes in
James Neesham is on 15 off 13 and he is joined by Mitchell Santner in the middle for New Zealand now. Australia desperate for another wicket.
NZ: 306/6 (42 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs AUS WC 2023: 97 in 10 overs
New Zealand need 97 runs in 60 balls with James Neesham and Rachin Ravindra in the middle. Australia captain Pat Cummins comes into the attack now.
NZ: 292/4 (40 Overs)
LIVE New Zealand vs Australia: Neesham comes in
James Neesham joins Rachin Ravindra in the middle. New Zealand in a tricky spot as every dot ball the pressure is piling up on them.
NZ: 273/5 (38 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs AUS Score: Century for Rachin!
Rachin Ravindra completes his hundred in 77 balls with a maximum off Glenn Maxwell. What a sensational player he is. New Zealand with some really good batting in the middle.
NZ: 263/4 (36.1 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs AUS Score: Six!
Adam Zampa attacked by Rachin Ravindra as he goes downtown for a six. 11 runs from that over, a much needed for New Zealand.
NZ: 256/4 (36 Overs)
LIVE Australia vs New Zealand Score: 145 needed in 90
Rachin Ravindra is batting on 87 off 74 balls. Australia slowly gaining control in this contest as New Zealand are yet to fire since Phillips arrival in the middle.
NZ: 244/4 (35 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs NZ WC 2023: Ravindra getting close to ton
Rachin Ravindra with a six and four off Pat Cummins. The New Zealand batter is now on 83 off 67 balls inching close to his century.
NZ: 237/4 (33.2 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs NZ WC 2023: Zampa again
Adam Zampa at it again, New Zealand captain Tom Latham 21 (22) caught by Hazlewood after he tried to reverse sweep the leg spinner.
NZ: 222/4 (31.2 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs NZ WC 2023: NZ on top
New Zealand are cruising at the moment with a sensational knock from Ravindra in the middle. Australia desperate for a wicket at the moment.
NZ: 208/3 (30 overs)
LIVE AUS vs NZ WC 2023: Fifty for Ravindra
Rachin Ravindra hits fifty for New Zealand in their chase of 389 runs. New Zealand in a tricky spot but they surely haven given up with Tom Latham and Rachin in the middle.
NZ: 187/3 (28 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs AUS WC 2023: Australia looking for wickets
Just one more wicket and Australia can really have a tight grip on this contest as New Zealand are three down with 212 runs required to win.
NZ: 177/3 (27 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs AUS WC 2023: Zampa gets it
It has been four overs now for Adam Zampa and he was not making the expected trouble against New Zealand. But suddenly, Daryl Mitchell falls trying to smash one over long-on for 54 off 51.
NZ: 168/3 (24 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs AUS WC 2023: Fifty for Mitchell
Daryl Mitchell with another fifty for New Zealand, he is in sensational form in this tournament and for the past couple of years for his country.
NZ: 159/2 (23 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs AUS Score: Australia need a wicket
Australia need to find a wicket here as the partnership is looking to go on and on for New Zealand. Mitchell and Ravindra are comfortable in the middle.
NZ: 149/2 (21 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs NZ Score: Good comeback from Zampa
Adam Zampa with a tight one as New Zealand just get four runs from that one. Pat Cummins now brings in his big gun, Mitchell Starc to find a wicket.
NZ: 129/2 (19 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs AUS WC 2023: Mitchell takes charge
Daryl Mitchell with a four and six off Adam Zampa who was just brought in the attack by Australia. New Zealand need a partnership here in the middle.
NZ: 122/2 (17.2 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs NED WC 2023: Zampa comes in
Adam Zampa has been brought into the attack by Australia now and he needs to take wickets for his side as Mitchell and Ravindra can be a deadly pair in the middle.
NZ: 113/2 (16.4 Overs)
AUS vs NZ LIVE Score: NZ go past 100
Ravindra Mitchell take New Zealand past the 100 mark. First landmark crossed. It will be interesting to see how New Zealand go from here.
Maxwell and Cummins bowling in tandem.
AUS 388 (49.2)
NZ 104/2 (14.3)
New Zealand need 285 runs
Australia Vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Mitchell is in
Daryl Mitchell joins Rachin Ravindra in the middle at the fall of Young's wicket. Hazlewood has bowled six on the trot now and think he will get a break now. Zampa should be in any minute now.
NZ 87/2 (12)
NZ vs AUS: Conway, Young Fall After Good Start
Starc with another catch. Hazlewood got higher on the bat for Young, who edged one and it went to starc at widish slip. Simple catch in contrast to the diving effort to dismiss Conway.
NZ 73/2 (10)
AUS vs NZ LIVE: Maxwell continues
Maxwell continues to bowl from one end. Australia happy to see the dangerous Conway back to the hut. Rachin Ravindra, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
AUS 388 (49.2)
NZ 67/1 (9.1)
New Zealand need 322 runs
World Cup AUS vs NZ LIVE: Conway Departs, NZ Lose 1st Wicket
Devon Conway falls to Hazlewood. Not the best of ball. On the legs and Conway hit it to fine leg. Starc was placed there and he dived to his right woth both hands to take a terrific catch. Catches like these are crucial at such batting surfaces. NZ lose their first wicket.
NZ 61/1 (7.3)
AUS vs NZ LIVE: Kiwis go past 50
Conway and Young take New Zealand Past fifty inside 7 overs. Maxwell comes into the attack early on. He can play the same role that Phillips plays for Black Caps with the ball, picking wickets in the middle overs and breaking crucial partnerships.
NZ 61/0 (7.1)
AUS vs NZ LIVE Score: NZ on top
In this starting phase of the chase, New Zealand remain on top. This is a placid wicket to bat on and New Zealand openers doing a good job with the bat in hand. Pat Cummins, right-arm fast, comes into the attack and gives 11 of the first over.
NZ 46/0 (5)
Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Australia stutter
Hazlewood bowls from the other end but he too starts off with a 9 an over. Starc continues to bowl from the other end. He needs to keep it simple and not give room to the batters to open the arms. Conway and Young off to a good start in this mammoth chase.
NZ 29/0 (3)
Australia vs NZ LIVE Score: Good start for Black Caps
Conway starts off with two boundaries in just the first over of the match. Starc all over the place. Two wides in the over too. Starc needs to up his game from hereon. 12 off the first over.
NZ 12/0 (1)
New Zealand Vs Australia LIVE: NZ begin massive chase
Devon Conway starts off the chase with Will Young. Mitchell Starc with the new ball in hand. Chase begins.
LIVE AUS vs NZ: Chase to begin soon
The chase for 389 runs will begin soon and New Zealand will surely look to keep the pressure on Australia by not losing early wickets. Devon Conway and Young will look to start safely for the Kiwis.
AUS vs NZ LIVE: Australia Fail To Score 400
Starc is caught in the deep and Australia have been bowled out for 388 in 49.2 overs. Henry with the wicket. Australia suddenly lose four wickets in quick succession and fail to go touch or go past 400. Still an imposing total this.
AUS 388 (49.2)
Australia Vs New Zealand LIVE: Boult Picks 3 Wickets In An Over
Inglis, Cummins and Zampa. Three wickets in an over for Boult. What a spell from him despite going for runs.
AUS 388/9 (49.1)
AUS vs NZ LIVE: Cummins falls
Trent Boult endds Pat Cummins innings. He made 37 off 14 balls. Did a good job, hitting 2 fours and 4 sixes. Adam Zampa, right handed bat, comes to the crease, joins Starc in the middle.
AUS 389/8 (48.4)
Australia Vs New Zealand: Iglis falls
That's the end of Josh Inglis. Phillips finally takes a catch and Australia lose their seventh wicket. 10 deliveries left. Australia need 13 to 400. Can they get them?
AUS 388/7 (48.2)
LIVE AUS vs NZ: Cummins show is on
16 off the 47th over. 27 off the 48th over. New Zealand keep dropping catches and Cummins keeps hitting sixes. Australia all over New Zealand right now. Cummins has smashed 37 off just 13 balls.
AUS 387/6 (48)
Australia vs New Zealand LIVE: Boult back on
Trent Boult is back into the attack. He has two left and will complete his quota. Inglis and Cummins look to take Australia past the 400 mark to gain the psychological advantage over the opponents.
AUS 347/6 (46.1)
AUS vs NZ LIVE: Maxwell departs
Neesham takes Maxwell's wicket. Boult with the catch. Maxwell made 41 off 24 balls. Pat Cummins, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
AUS 325/6 (44.5)
AUS vs NZ LIVE Score: Maxwell is hitting sixes
Fifty run stand comes up for Australia for the sixth wicket between Maxwell and Inglis. Maxwell hit Santner for a long six. He is the man in touch, having scored fastest ton in last match. Inglis looking to connect too.
AUS 324/5 (44)
AUS vs NZ LIVE: Maxwell gets going
Ravindra comes back on as New Zealand look to bowl the slower balls even in the death overs. This is to take the pace of the ball and not give the batters pace on the bat. But Maxwell takes on Ravindra and collects 11 off the over.
AUS 306/5 (42)
Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Maxwell, Iglis enter the death overs
If Australia are to go past 400, Iglis and Maxwell must bat out these ten overs. If they both are able to do that, they will easily score 400. Let's see how many can the Aussies get from here.
AUS 293/5 (40.3)
LIVE Updates AUS vs NZ: Labuschange departs
Another big wicket for New Zealand. What a comeback via wickets for the Black Caps. Santner with another wicket. Labuschagne hit it high up in the air and Ravindra with a good catch.
AUS 274/5 (38.1)
Australia Vs New Zealand LIVE: Mitch Marsh Departs For 36
Mitchell Marsh falls now. Santner cleans him up and that brings Glenn Maxwell at the crease. Big moment for Australia. They can make or break here.
AUS 266/4 (37)
LIVE AUS Vs NZ World Cup 2023: Australia Go Past 250
Australia have gone past 250 run mark. Labuschagne and Marsh continue to build their stand. This is looking good for Australia. These two need to go on and on till the death overs.
AUS 254/3 (35)
AUS vs NZ LIVE: Boult continues to attack
Trent Boult it seems will bowl a two over spell here. Or maybe an over extra to pick a wicket and break a stand. He almost had one but Mitchell dropped the catch. NZ would want to keep him for back overs.
AUS 246/3 (33.2)
Australia Vs New Zealand LIVE: Mitchell drops Labuschagne
Labuschagne survives. Boult returns and he almost effects a dismissal with a fault shot from Labuschagne that travelled to Mitchell but he has dropped a dolly. He was in nice position to catch it but it just spills out.
AUS 234/3 (31.1)
World Cup LIVE: Australia Lose Steve Smith
Big wicket for New Zealand. They got rid of Steve Smith. He has been held in deep by Trent Boult. Another wicket for golden arm Glenn Phillips.
AUS 228/3 (29.4)
LIVE | AUS Vs NZ: Smith survives
Outside edge of the bat and it goes wide of Daryl Mitchell at the first slip. Santner is gutted that the ball did not go directly to the slip fielder. Smith collects his second boundary in this instance as well.
AUS 228/2 (29.3)
AUS Vs NZ LIVE: Santner back on
Mitchell Santner is back into the attack. Ravindra is off and this looks like a good move. With Australia two down, New Zealand now look to attack a little and push for more wickets to get Aussies on back foot.
AUS 215/2 (27.2)
LIVE AUS Vs NZ ICC: Smith joins Marsh
Steve Smith has come in to bat at the fall of Head's wicket. Marsh and he need to keep up with the the run rate. Australia must make 400 or beyong after such a fine start.
AUS 209/2 (25.4)
LIVE AUS Vs NZ: Head falls
Phillips, you beauty. He cleans up Travis Head who made 109. Great knock this is. But he will have to go now. The golden arm of Phillips doing the job for the Black Caps here. Second wicket falls.
AUS 200/2 (23.2)
LIVE Updates AUS Vs NZ LIVE: Hundred for Travis Head
Head completes 100. On his comeback. Brilliant innings so far. He needs to carry on. He cuts the ball for a single to square and completes the ton. Superb knock. Off just 59 balls.
AUS 189/1 (21.3)
Australia Vs New Zealand LIVE: Head nears 100
Head should be able to complete his hundred in the next over. He is on 99. What a comeback from injury this has already been. He did not have much time to get some game time and spend time in nets.
AUS 187/1 (21)
AUS vs NZ LIVE Updates: Warner Departs For 81
Phillips dismisses Warner for 81. Caught and bowled. New Zealand have finally broken the stand and Kiwis are celebrating this small win in the game. Mitch Marsh comes to the crease at the fall of the wicket.
AUS 175/1 (19.1)
AUS vs NZ LIVE: Good work by Phillips
What a cricketer Phillips is turning out to be for New Zealand as he is good with bat and here he has brought down the flow of runs. Drinks break has been taken and Australia now look to keep the wickets in hand as they target 400.
AUS 167/0 (18.1)
AUS vs NZ LIVE: Australia slow down
Phillips and Santner have bowled well in the last 3 overs as Australia slow down a little. However, they have gone past 150. There's a feeling that either of Head of Warner are going to go big again.
AUS 155/0 (16)
LIVE Updates AUS Vs NZ LIVE: Run-making feast
Santner has dropped Head off his own bowling. Big miss this. Head is already on his way to a quick hundred. New Zealand may regret it in the end. It is not turning out to be their match. Phillips from the other end. He started off with just 2 off the over. The most economical over of the game.
AUS 146/0 (14)
LIVE Updates AUS Vs NZ LIVE: Run-making feast
The two-left handed batters are enjoying a great outing in the middle. A better over from Ferguson this. But it also fetches 9 runs for the Ausralians. Kiwis need to break this stand.
AUS 134/0 (12)
AUS Vs NZ LIVE: Six-hitting spree
Trouble for New Zealand bowlers as Warner and Head showcasing their six hitting skills. Warner just hooked a 154 kph ball by Ferguson. Both the batters have smashed fifties now.
AUS 118/0 (10)
LIVE AUS vs NZ, Cricket World Cup 2023: David Warner brings up 50
David Warner has brought up another 50 in this World Cup off 28 balls with his 5th six of the innings coming off Trent Boult. Travis Head is batting on 40 off 22 balls.
Australia are 93/0 in 8 overs vs NZ
LIVE Updates Australia vs New Zealand: Australia race past 50
Australian openers David Warner and Travis Head have raced to 67 in just 6 overs. Travis Head is batting on 36 with three sixes and David Warner is on 28 off 19 balls with 2 sixes and 3 fours.
Australia are 67/0 in 6 overs vs NZ
LIVE AUS vs NZ, Cricket World Cup 2023: Travis Head, David Warner hammer sixes
David Warner and Travis Head hammer Matt Henry for a couple of sixes in Matt Henry over filled with no-balls. Warner is batting on 16 and Head is on 17.
Australia are 36/0 in 3 overs vs NZ
LIVE Updates Australia vs New Zealand, CWC 2023: Couple of fours for David Warner
Australia opener gets off the mark with a couple of fours off Matt Henry to move along to 8. Travis Head is batting on 0.
Australia are 8/0 in 1 over vs NZ
LIVE AUS vs NZ, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Playing 11 HERE
Travis Head returns for Australia from injury and replaces Cameron Green in the side. While James Neesham replaces injured Mark Chapman in New Zealand team. Check Playing 11 HERE...
Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
LIVE Updates Australia vs New Zealand, CWC 2023: Tom Latham wins toss, Australia to bat first
New Zealand captain Tom Latham has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia in match no. 27 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.
LIVE AUS vs NZ, Cricket World Cup 2023: Toss to take place at 10am IST
Australia captain Pat Cummins and New Zealand skipper Tom Latham will be out in the middle at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala for the toss soon for their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Stay tuned for more updates from the middle.
LIVE AUS vs NZ, Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia dominant over NZ in World Cup
Australia have won eight of 11 matches between the teams in men's ODI World Cup history. Can Pat Cummins-led Australia maintain their dominance over New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala today?
LIVE AUS vs NZ, Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand have lost last 5 ODI vs Australia
New Zealand have lost their last five ODIs against Australia and have never beaten them in India from eight ODIs. However, the Black Caps are near the top of the table in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with just one loss to India so far. Can NZ turn the tables on Australia in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match today?
LIVE AUS vs NZ, Cricket World Cup 2023: Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis may return
Pat Cummins-led Australia may be boosted by the return of Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis into the side. Head could replace Marnus Labuschagne while Stoinis could come in place of Cameron Green for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand in Dharamsala today.
AUS vs NZ Live: New Zealand Squad
Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham
AUS vs NZ Live: Australia Squad
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Travis Head