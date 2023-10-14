India captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday completed 300 sixes in the One Day International format. Rohit achieved this milestone after hammering Haris Rauf for a six in the ICC World Cup match against arch-rival Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. Rohit has featured in just 254 contests in the ODI format of the game.

With 351 sixes in 308 games, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi still leads the tally, while West Indies legend Chris Gayle hammered 331 maximums in 301 encounters. Notable during India's match against Afghanistan, he topped Chris Gayle with 554 maximums to become the player with the most sixes in international cricket. (Cricket World Cup 2023: 'It's 8-0 Now,' Fans Go Crazy As Team India Thrash Pakistan In Ahmedabad)

When asked about the views on how India played against Pakistan in Ahmedabad, former Shoaib Akhtar said,"Rohit Sharma is awake now. For two years, he was not in this kind of form and now he is hungry for revenge. India demolished the Pakistan Cricket Team today."

Meanwhile, supercharged Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya cracked open Pakistan's dozy batting lineup to help India skittle out arch-rival for 191 in a blockbuster clash in the ongoing 2023 ICC World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Indian bowlers completely shattered Pakistan's batting lineup as Bumrah, Siraj, Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja bagged two wickets each to bundle out their traditional rival for 191 runs in just 42.5 overs. Captain Babar Azam scored the highest for Pakistan with 50 off 58 while Mohammad Rizwan scored 49.

Shoaib Akhtar, often referred to as the "Rawalpindi Express," is an iconic figure in Pakistani cricket history. His international career, spanning from 1997 to 2011, left an indelible mark on the sport. Akhtar's ability to consistently bowl at blistering speeds, sometimes exceeding 100 miles per hour, made him one of the most feared fast bowlers in the world. He played a pivotal role in many memorable victories for Pakistan, including the 1999 Cricket World Cup.

Despite battling injuries and controversies throughout his career, Shoaib Akhtar's impact on the game is undeniable. He retired as one of the fastest bowlers in cricket history and remains a beloved figure among cricket enthusiasts in Pakistan and beyond. (With ANI inputs)