Cricket World Cup 2023: 'It's 8-0 Now,' Fans Go Crazy As Team India Thrash Pakistan In Ahmedabad

A cricket fan in Mumbai said India will finish the match in 32-35 overs and they did it. Cricket fans in Guwahati and other parts of the country also cheered Team India with enthusiasm.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 08:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Cricket fans in India celebrated and cheered during the match against Pakistan as Indian bowlers dominated the proceedings towards the middle of the innings and brought about a collapse of arch-rivals in the World Cup match. The batters later performed strongly against the Pakistan attack giving the spectators some more memorable moments.
Pakistan could make 191 in 42.5 overs after a late-innings collapse with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya playing key roles. Kuldeep Yadav also dazzled with his spin.

In the end, India reached their target of 192 in 30.3 overs with Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul finishing things off for their team. Rohit Sharma reached their target of 192 in 30.3 overs with Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul finishing things off for their team. ran the show for India leading from the front with a tremendous knock of 86 off 63 balls getting 6 fours and 6 maximums. (Watch: Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian To Hit 300 Sixes In ODIs With Stellar Show In India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023 Clash)

Fans could not keep calm after India's dominant performance against Pakistan on Saturday. It was India's third win in three games played so far in the Cricket World Cup 2023. Men in Blue went on top of the table with their stunning performance in Ahmedabad.

Checkout the fans reactions here:

Cricket fans present near the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad expressed happiness over India's performance.

"We were eagerly awaiting this India versus Pakistan match and today our players are performing very well. We will celebrate Diwali," a cricket fan told ANI.

"India will win this game Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah performed exceptionally well. We will chase the target easily," another cricket follower said. A cricket fan in Mumbai said India will finish the match in 32-35 overs. Cricket fans in Guwahati and other parts of the country also cheered Team India with enthusiasm. (With ANI inputs)

