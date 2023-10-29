Cricket World Cup 2023: 'Sensational,' Fans Go CRAZY As Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami Run Havoc England Batters - WATCH

India's pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami ran havoc on the England top-order as they castled Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow inside the first ten overs in the second innings of the India vs England match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. First, Dawid Malan and just a ball later Joe Root was trapped by Bumrah. Later on, it was Shami who castled Stokes out followed up a wicket of Bairstow as well. Fans went crazy on social media as the Indian duo were breathing fire in Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. (Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar And More In ELITE List After Stellar Knock Against England)

India skipper Rohit Sharma's 87-run and Suryakumar Yadav's onslaught took the 'Men in Blue' to 229/9 against England in the 29th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

On the other hand, the England bowling attack showcased an eye-catching performance to restrict the unbeaten Indian side to 229 runs. After the 'Men in Blue' lost early wickets against the English side, Rohit Sharma (87) got hold of the inning. Meanwhile, Suryakumar (49) tried to dominate the England bowling attack but still couldn't stand still infront of the opponent's bowlers. David Willey bagged three wickets. While Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid scalped two wickets in the first inning against India in Lucknow.