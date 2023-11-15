3 GOATs In One Frame: Beckham Meets Tendulkar, Kohli; Check Viral Pics Here

Former England football team captain David Beckham set the internet on fire after the star icon was spotted attending the Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final between India and New Zealand on Wednesday (November 15) at the Wankhede Stadium. Team India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against Kane Williamson-led New Zealand cricket eyeing revenge for the 2019 semis.

Coming to Beckham, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United footballer even stood up for the national anthem of India before the match began. (IND Vs NZ: Astrologer Predicts Winner Of Cricket World Cup Semi-Final - Find Out)

Checkout the pictures here:

David Beckham with Sachin Tendulkar, Bumrah, Surya, Siraj & Ishan at the Wankhede stadium.



This is beautiful. pic.twitter.com/X0XD5Ukx0Y November 15, 2023

An iconic picture



Sachin Tendulkar with David Beckham at Wankhede. pic.twitter.com/m3UgWBaiK1 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 15, 2023

Beckham was seen having a chat with the Indian cricketers including legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and current star of the lineup Virat Kohli.

The Men in Blue have set out to seek revenge for their 2019 semi-final World Cup defeat. Martin Guptill's runout broke the hearts of the Indian fans. But four years later, India will be keen to take their revenge after clinching their first victory against New Zealand since 2003.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said during the time of toss, "We are gonna bat first. Looks like a good pitch. Looks like on the slower side. Whatever we do, we need to do well. I think it was back in 2019 when we played the semis. NZ is one of the most consistent sides. Very important day. Constantly, talking about how important it is abiut turning up on that day. Same team."

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said during the time of toss, "We would have batted first. Hopefully, some dew later. Amazing occasion. Four years ago, similar situation but a different location. They have been playing some good cricket. Always a building phase between the tournaments. Need to assess what is in front of you when the tournament starts. We are going with the same team from the previous match."