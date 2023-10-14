Cricket World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh Spotted In Ahmedabad For India vs Pakistan Clash

At Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, India and Pakistan are playing a high-stakes match. With over a lakh fans cheering, the pressure of the contest and the enormous stakes make it even more scary. In the midst of this, Anushka Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh, the better halves of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, arrived at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to cheer on their husbands and relieve some of the match's extreme pressure. (WATCH: Virat Kohli Playfully Trolls Mohammad Rizwan, Crowd Reacts)

Checkout the pics here:

The happiness of Anushka Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh. pic.twitter.com/HsUs4IGZ7z October 14, 2023

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are two of the most celebrated and accomplished cricketers in the world, both hailing from India. Their remarkable careers have earned them admiration not only for their on-field prowess but also for their contributions to the sport and their personal lives. Alongside their professional achievements, their personal lives have also garnered significant attention, particularly in relation to their respective spouses.

Rohit Sharma, often referred to as the "Hitman," is known for his incredible batting skills and multiple records in limited-overs cricket. In 2015, he married Ritika Sajdeh, who has been his pillar of support throughout his career. Ritika, a sports manager, and Rohit make an endearing couple, often sharing glimpses of their life on social media. They have a daughter named Samaira, and their family moments reflect a blend of sports and love.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, is renowned for his aggressive captaincy and exceptional batting. In 2017, he tied the knot with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, and their union created a media frenzy. Anushka has been a constant source of motivation for Virat, and together they have embraced their roles as global icons. In 2021, they became parents to a baby girl, Vamika, marking a new chapter in their lives.