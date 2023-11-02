India's star batter often called as 'Chase Master', 'King Kohli' and various more names in the game of cricket by his fans, was about to achieve something extraordinary on November 2 as he was inches close to equaling the ODI century record of the great Sachin Tendulkar. It could have been century number 49 for Kohli which would have equalled his ODI ton tally to Sachin Tendulkar, who was also in attendance at the Wankhede on Thursday. Kohli also has most fifty-plus scores by a non-opener in ODIs for Team India in World Cup history. (IND vs SL: Sara Tendulkar In Attendance To Watch Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli In Action At Wankhede)

Fans were heartbroken after Kohli was dismissed for 88 against Sri Lanka.Checkout the reactions below:

Virat Kohli, one of India's most iconic cricketers, boasts an impressive record that has solidified his status as a modern cricket legend. Born on November 5, 1988, in Delhi, Kohli has been a key figure in the Indian cricket team since making his debut in August 2008.

Kohli's batting records are nothing short of remarkable. He is the fastest player to score 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, and 11,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs). His incredible consistency, impeccable technique, and unwavering focus have allowed him to amass runs across all formats of the game. In Tests, he has held the record for the most centuries as an Indian captain and has often been the linchpin of India's batting order.

Notably, Kohli has been the recipient of numerous prestigious awards, including the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Cricketer of the Year on multiple occasions. His captaincy of the Indian cricket team, both in Tests and ODIs, has been marked by numerous achievements, including series wins in Australia, South Africa, and the West Indies.

Kohli's record for India extends beyond just his batting prowess. He epitomizes dedication, leadership, and a passion for the game that has made him an inspiration to aspiring cricketers not just in India, but worldwide. His legacy in Indian cricket is indelible, and his records continue to be a testament to his exceptional talent and commitment to the sport.

Coming to the match, Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis won the toss and elected to bowl first in his side's ICC Cricket World Cup match against India at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Men in Blue are undefeated so far, with six wins in six matches while SL is struggling, having won only two of their six games.