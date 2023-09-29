Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan vs New Zealand: Warm-Up Match Predicted 11, Kane Williamson Likely To Play

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand and Pakistan are set to lock horns on Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Both sides are coming off from disappointing campaigns recently but now the focus is on getting the job done in this year's ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Kiwis won their series against Bangladesh but they had a disappointing tour of England recently.

Pakistan played their last game against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 which they lost by two wickets and got knocked out of the tournament. Babar Azam led Men in Green have suffered from a major blow as first-choice bowler Naseem Shah will miss this tournament. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Hasan Ali as his replacement for the mega tournament in India. (Follow LIVE NZ vs PAK Action Here)

Kiwis captain Kane Williamson can return to the cricket field after months of recovery following his horrific knee injury during the IPL 2023. Moreover, Trent Boult is back in the ODI squad for New Zealand giving them a major boost in their bowling lineup. Ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023 New Zealand vs Pakistan Warm-Up Match set to take place in Hyderabad on September 29.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Predicted 11

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (C), DJ Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk), MJ Henry, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Agha Salman, FK Zaman, IU Haq, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, SH Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), S Afridi, Usama Mir.

Both Team Squads

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.

Pakistan Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Usama Mir.

Pitch Report Of Hyderabad's Venue

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will be beneficial to bowlers. Particularly pacers could appreciate some seam and swing at the beginning and reverse swing at the conclusion. When used correctly, slower deliveries can be quite misleading and worry the batters. The average first innings score is 248 and bowling is the strategy used by teams who win the toss.