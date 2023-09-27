HIGHLIGHTS | ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Team India Final Squad Announcement: Take A Look At All 10 Squads
ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Team Selection: R Ashwin is the only change India made as they announced the final squad for the tournament
Cricket World Cup 2023 Team India Selection: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar announced the final 15-member Indian squad for the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 beginning in India next month. The only change made by them Indian team was Axar Patel, who is injured, making way for R Ashwin as a like-to-like replacement.
Axar Patel is likely to be ruled out for 3 weeks as the left-arm spinner has a left quadriceps injury and has been on the sidelines since the Asia Cup 2023 final earlier this month. While Washington Sundar replaced him in the Asia Cup final, Ravichandran Ashwin had taken his spot in the three-match ODI series against Australia. With Axar Patel failing to get fit in time, the selectors decided to replace him with Ashwin, who bowled well vs Aussies.
Now, all ten teams have announced their squads for the World Cup. India, the hosts, were the last team to finalise their 15-man squad.
India have picked a solid squad for the World Cup. Watch out for the fast bowlers. India have 3 very dangerous pacers.
The decision to pick Ashwin must have been taken last night itself after India finished their 3-match ODI series vs Australia. Ashwin then travelled to Guwahati with the World Cup squad where they will play a warm-up clash.
Ashwin in place of injured Axar is the only change in the World Cup squad announced by India.
ICC, in its official release, says that India have replaced injured Axar Patel with R Ashwin.
India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.
India' Probable Final Squad For World Cup: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vice-capt), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, R Ashwin
A report in ESPNcricinfo says that Team India management and selectors have decided to replace Axar Patel with R Ashwin as the left-arm spinner could be out of action for nearly three weeks. BCCI are yet to confirm this decision.
His Tamil Nadu mate Dinesh Karthik says that Ashwin will play the World Cup.
Cricket Australia posted about their final 15 squad today. Take a look.
World Cup Squads LIVE: Australia include Labuschange
Marnus Labuschagne has been included into Australia’s World Cup plans at the last moment. He hit a fifty last night in 3rd ODI vs India at Rajkot. The selectors have also named recovering Travis Head in the squad.
R Ashwin, yet not part of the World Cup squad, has travelled with the Indian cricket team to Guwahati, where India will be playing their first warmup clash.
This squad will go to World Cup if there are no changes made by Ajit Agarkar and Co.
The only decision that has to be taken is whether India want a left-arm spinner Axar or a right-arm spinner Ashwin. Axar is a slightly better white-ball batter. It will be interesting to see who Dravid and Rohit pick.
"For people like Jasprit, Ashwin, Shreyas, KL, getting game time was important, and getting that against a competitive side is a good thing. The practice games are generally 15 vs 15 so it's hard to get that level of intensity in those games," Dravid said.
"There are always areas you want to improve on, and we have ticked a lot of boxes," he stressed. "It's nice to see that the guys who have been out with injury, been away from a while, from our perspective, they've been able to get some good cricket, been able to spend time in the middle, get some runs, take some wickets, but there are always little things that you can improve."
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma didn't elaborate on Axar Patel's fitness after the 3rd ODI against Australia in Rajkot. ""When we talk about the 15 we are very clear what we want. We are not confused; we know where we are headed as a team. It's a team sport and we want everyone to come and play their part - that's how we win championships. It's about looking after the body and try and stay fresh for the next one and half months," Rohit Sharma said on Wednesday night.
Team India have until the end of Thursday, September 28, to make changes to their 15-member World Cup 2023 squad without needing permission from the ICC. However, once the deadline is passed, they can only change the squad with approval from ICC Technical Committe if a player is injured during the course of the World Cup.
Axar Patel can't be replaced, even if he is injured leading into the World Cup, if a new injury doesn't happen during the tournament.
Injured Axar Patel may be retained in India's World Cup 15-member squad, if head coach Rahul Dravid is to be believed. Dravid revealed that 'as of now, there were no changes in India's World Cup' squad. "We have to wait for an official confirmation or a decision on that. The NCA is in touch with the selectors and Ajit (Agarkar) so I will not make any comments on that. If there is any change you will get to hear about it officially, as of now there are no changes," Dravid said, hinting that Axar Patel will be retained in the 15-man squad.
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma will be flying back home before ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 matches warm-up matches which begin on Friday. Aiden Markram will be leading the SA team in Bavuma's absence, the Cricket South Africa announced on Thursday.
Australian selectors are set to announce the final squad on Thursday afternoon ahead of the ICC deadline. Ashton Agar and Travis Head may be ruled out with injury, read all about it HERE.
The BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar had a long chat with Team India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid on the sidelines of the 3rd ODI vs Australia in Rajkot on Thursday. Was Axar Patel's fitness part of the discussion on Wednesday?
Suryakumar Yadav will find it tough to break into the India playing 11 in the Cricket World Cup 2023 when Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya are all playing together. Will 'SKY' find a berth for himself in the World Cup?
The BCCI selectors have a tough choice to make with Axar Patel almost certainly ruled out fo the Cricket World Cup 2023. Who will the selectors pick to replace Axar - Washington Sundar or experienced Ravichandran Ashwin?
The deadline to announce the final squad for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is on Thursday, September 29. What changes will the BCCI make in the final Indian team squad today?
New Zealand and Pakistan cricket teams have arrived in Hyderabad ahead of their warm-up set to take place on September 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium behind closed doors.
Here's the squad BCCI announced on September 5 ahead of the mega clash. A couple of changes are expected with the final date of the announcement coming soon.
Everyone is waiting for an update from the BCCI but there is still no update from the Indian cricket board. Meanwhile, Pakistan cricket team has landed in India.
BCCI will announce the squad for Team India in a short span of time. Fans are waiting for the announcement eagerly. Meanwhile, Australia have won the third ODI against India by 66 runs.
Pakistan cricket team have arrive in Hyderabad ahead of the mega tournament. It is more than after 6 years that the Pakistan cricket team have travelled to India.
Babar Azam's Pakistan Team Receive Warm Welcome Upon Arrival In Hyderabad, Watch VIDEO Here
It seems the BCCI selectors are waiting for the third ODI between India and Australia at Rajkot to get over. Only then will they reveal the squad for the World Cup.
India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.
All eyes will be on Ajit Agarkar and Co who have been travelling with Team India to watch the performance of some key players ahead of the squad announcement. The last bit of work being happening right now, we feel.
The buzz is high among the fans of the Indian cricket team regarding the final 15 that will be soon announced today. BCCI has kept mum on the exact time of the team announcement. Let's see when that happens.
Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
Babar Azam will captain the Pakistan team.
The head coach of the team is Grant Bradburn. Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed and Zaman Khan will travel with the team as reserve players.
This is the last day to pick the World Cup squad. BCCI selectors are keeping a close eye out on the performace of some players in the ongoing 3rd ODI, including Washington Sundar. The squad should be announced as soon as the match gets over.
Shardul Thakur's bowling form went for a toss in the series vs Australia. He went for runs and also lacked the ability to pick wickets. But he may still get picked as he is key in providing balance to India's playing 11.
Rohit Sharma will be key for India leading the batting lineup from the front as well as the captain. A vintage 2019 performance is expected from him in the mega tournament taking place at home this year.
The squad is due to be announced today. What changes can we expect? Not many but the likes of Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer have been struggling with injuries recently.
Washingtom Sundar gave away 48 runs without picking any wicket from 10 overs in the third and final ODI vs Australia at Rajkot. He lacked variation unlike Ashwin and it could play a role in the senior pro making the cut into the squad.
Shreyas Iyer rewarded the selectors with a century in the previous game but his lack of match time and recurring injury issues can put a doubt inside the selectors mind.
“He has got the class. He has got the experience of playing the sport and handling the pressure. It is just that he has not played ODIs in the last year or so,” said Rohit Sharma during the pre-match press meet about the chances of Ashwin making it to the World Cup squad.
Ravichandran Ashwin could make it to the World Cup squad as there are still doubts on Axar Patel's fitness. Washington Sundar is also a choice India could go with in terms of a batting all-rounder who can spin as well.
Team India all-rounder Axar Patel could be ruled out for few months, according to a TOI report. "Axar is suffering from a left quadricep injury, which takes a long time to heal. KL Rahul was suffering from a similar injury, and took four month to recover. It makes no sense now to rush him for the World Cup, given the way Ashwin has bowled in this series," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by TOI.
Will Ravichandran Ashwin replace Axar Patel in the final Team India squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023?
All-rounder Washington Sundar finally gets an opportunity before BCCI make announcement of final Team India squad for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Can Sundar impress selectors enough in Rajkot to force his way into the final squad?
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has declared that the last date to announce the final squads for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is Thursdau, September 29. The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches get underway on Friday, September 30. The BCCI are expected to announce the final squad for the World Cup today.
World No. 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav didn't enjoy a good time in ODI cricket till the ODI series against Australia this month. But back-to-back fifties by Suryakumar Yadav should be enough for him to earn a ticket to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.
Who will be India's back-up pacer for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023? Will it be all-rounder Shardul Thakur or will Prasidh Krishna pip him to the post in the final selection. Both Shardul and Prasidh Krishna have been rested for the 3rd ODI vs Australia in Rajkot on Wednesday.
It's official, Team India will enter the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 as the world No. 1-ranked cricket team in ODI cricket with 117 rating points. Babar Azam's Pakistan will be ranked No. 2 with 115 points.
Veteran pacer Tim Southee has been cleared to join the New Zealand squad for the Cricket World Cup 2023 as he continues to recover following surgery on his fractured right thumb. All-rounder Kyle Jamieson has been added as backup to squad.
Team India captain Rohit Sharma backed the selection of Ravichandran Ashwin for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. "We cannot take away the class and experience that Ashwin has. In case there is a chance, it works well for us because the backups are ready," Rohit Sharma said about Ashwin on the eve of 3rd ODI vs Australia in Rajkot.
All-rounder Shardul Thakur has been off colour with both bat and ball in the recent ODI matches. Thakur has also been rested for the 3rd ODI between India and Australia in Rajkot on Wednesday. Will Thakur earn his ticket to play in the Cricket World Cup 2023?
If Axar Patel fails to regain fitness ahead of the World Cup, the selectors will have to choose between off-spinners Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin. The latter seems to have the edge after playing in the first two ODIs against Australia last week.
Team India all-rounder Axar Patel suffered a left quadriceps injury just before the Asia Cup 2023 final earlier this month. Since then Axar has been out of action and recovering at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Will Axar be fit enough to retain his place in the squad?
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Team India final squad announcement ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 starting next month.