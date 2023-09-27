HIGHLIGHTS | ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Team India Final Squad Announcement: Take A Look At All 10 Squads

Cricket World Cup 2023 Team India Selection: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar announced the final 15-member Indian squad for the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 beginning in India next month. The only change made by them Indian team was Axar Patel, who is injured, making way for R Ashwin as a like-to-like replacement.

Axar Patel is likely to be ruled out for 3 weeks as the left-arm spinner has a left quadriceps injury and has been on the sidelines since the Asia Cup 2023 final earlier this month. While Washington Sundar replaced him in the Asia Cup final, Ravichandran Ashwin had taken his spot in the three-match ODI series against Australia. With Axar Patel failing to get fit in time, the selectors decided to replace him with Ashwin, who bowled well vs Aussies.

