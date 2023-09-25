Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan Vs New Zealand Warm-Up Match To Be Played Behind Close Doors Due To THIS Reason

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The warm-up match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played behind closed doors without any fans in attendance. The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has informed the official cricket board of India (BCCI) that the local police has advised the decision to make the game happen behind closed doors due to security concerns given the festive season in the city.

"The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match between New Zealand and Pakistan scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on 29th September will now take place behind closed doors as per the advice of the local security agencies. The match in Hyderabad coincides with festivals on the day and large gatherings are expected around the city. The spectators who bought tickets for the game will receive a full refund," wrote the official site of ICC. (Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam's Pakistan Cricket Team Set To Land In India on September 27 After Visa Controversy)

In other update from the New Zealand Cricket Board, Pacer Tim Southee will undergo surgery on the thumb he dislocated and fractured in the team’s final ODI against England in their recent series. A decision on Southee’s availability for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be made soon after the fast bowler elected to undergo surgery.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed the news last week after Southee sustained the injury in the final ODI on Saturday at Lord's, and the 34-year-old's selection will likely be determined by doctors after evaluating the success of the procedure.

Earlier, captain Kane Williamson is currently in a race against time due to injury but he has been included in the 15-member Kiwis squad. (Cricket World Cup 2023: Not Shaheen Shah Afridi, KL Rahul Names THIS Spinner Who Troubled Him The Most)

Led-by Babar Azam, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman of selectors and former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq announced their team for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 beginning in India next month. Babar Azam will be leading the side while all-rounder Shadab Khan has been appointed his deputy.

However, in a big blow, pacer Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the World Cup due to injury. Veteran pacer Hasan Ali comes into the side as replacement for Naseem and will partner the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf. The World Cup will begin on October 5.