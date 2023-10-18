Pakistani Actress Makes Bold Promise If Bangladesh Beat India In Cricket World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023: Following Pakistan's humiliating defeat in Ahmedabad to hosts India on Saturday, an actress has pined her hopes on Bangladesh to take revenge and register India's first defeat in the 2023 World Cup taking place at home. Sehar Shinwari took on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) promising that she would go on a date with a Bangali boy if his team beat India in the upcoming World Cup game.

"InshAllah my Bangali Bandu will avenge us in the next match. I will go to Dhaka and have a fish dinner date with Bangali boy if their team managed to beat India," Sehar posted on X. (India Vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Reveals Why ‘Upsets’ Happen Ahead Of Clash In Pune)

InshAllah my Bangali Bandu will avenge us in the next match. I will go to dhaka and have a fish dinner date with Bangali boy if their team managed to beat India — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) October 15, 2023

Recently, the Pakistan Cricket Board has filed a formal protest with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over multiple incidents that took place in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. (India Vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami Is Ultimate ‘Team Man’, Difficult To Leave Him Out, Says India Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey)

"The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023. The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023," tweeted the PCB.

The hosts India have won all three of their previous games, while Bangladesh has won one of three. Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al-Hasan spoke on the value of Virat Kohli's wicket. Ahead of their clash against Men in Blue, Shakib stated that he had dismissed Kohli five times in international cricket and wishes to do so again.

"He's a special batsman, probably the best batsman in the modern era. I think I'm lucky to get him out 5 times. Of course, it will give me great pleasure, taking his wicket," Shakib told Star Sports.

Kohli is widely regarded as one of the best batters of the contemporary age, having set numerous records. In ODIs, he has scored over 13,000 runs, including 47 centuries and 68 fifties. In three games at the ICC World Cup 2023, he has scored 156 runs. The former India captain lauded Shakib for his bowling experience and skill, calling him a valued asset. Kohli spoke on the qualities of Bangladesh captain Shakib ahead of their match at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.