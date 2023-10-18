India Vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami Is Ultimate ‘Team Man’, Difficult To Leave Him Out, Says India Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey

Team India are set to take to Bangladesh in their fourth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Thursday. The bench-strength that Team India possesses currently means that a world-class fast bowler like Mohammad Shami is struggling to break into the playing 11.

Shami has a terrific record in ODI cricket, having picked up 171 wickets in 94 ODI matches till date at an excellent average of 25.5. The Gujarat Titans pace bowler picked up his second five-wicket haul – 5/51 – in the first ODI against Australia in Mohali just before the World Cup.

However, with Rohit Sharma choosing all-round ability of Shardul Thakur or Ravichandran Ashwin, Shami is finding it difficult to find a place in the side. “It is never an easy decision to leave out Shami. We had a clear chat with him and we pick a squad which is best for that wicket. Communication we have is very clear. But you have to take that decision because you can only have 11 on the field. He’s a great team guy and never seen him grumpy. Even after so many years, he wants to do well for the team,” Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said just before India’s practice session on Wednesday, on eve of their match against Bangladesh in Pune.

Former India pacer Mhambrey was delighted that the team finally have the services of Jasprit Bumrah after almost a year of the sidelines due to injury. Bumrah is currently the leading wicket-taker in the World Cup 2023 with 8 wickets in the first 3 matches at an amazing average of 11.62.

“It’s been tough to play without Bumrah. He is a world-class bowler and we know what he brings to the table. He is top gun death bowler. We have to credit the NCA team who have worked hard behind the scene. Big bonus to have him back. Kuldeep has worked on certain things in bowling and action, accuracy is up there and he is a wicket-taking option,” Mhambrey said about Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has witnessed a couple of major upsets with Afghanistan stunning world champions England and Netherlands shocking South Africa on Tuesday night. Mhambrey said that Team India is taking every opponent seriously.

“It;s a game and you have to execute your plans. Every game and every opponent is important for us. We have our plans and if we execute them well we will win,” Mhambrey said.

India is the only which will play every match at a different venue in India in the league stages of the World Cup 2023. Talking about the MCA Stadium in Pune, Mhambrey felt that it will be a tough venue from a bowling perspective for India.

“It is a different challenge for us to play on 9 different surfaces. Weather conditions will also be different. Pune has been a good surface historically. As a bowling unit, it will be a challenging surface, small ground and high altitude. Boundaries and sixes will be scored more and we have to deal with that,” Mhambrey added.