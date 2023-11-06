Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is known for films like ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Simmba’, cleared the aired about the long-awaited question about her and India's star cricketer dating rumour. However, she did something more than clarify when she answered the question about her dating rumours with Gill and now her reply is going viral leaving fans with another story to chase that who actually is dating the India star, Shubman Gill.

Sara is set to appear on the popular chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ in its season 8 along with actress Ananya Panday. Sara issued a clarification during the course of the episode as per the latest promo of the show.

The promo 'the show host Karan Johar telling Sara: "There were alleged rumours about you dating Shubman Gill." (IND vs SL: Sara Tendulkar In Attendance To Watch Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli In Action At Wankhede)

To which she quipped: "You have got the wrong Sara, guys. Sara ka saara duniya galat Sara ke peecche pada hai."

Watch her reply here:

Recently, during a World Cup match, Shubman Gill was teased by the spectators with Sara's name to which Kohli jumped and asked them to call the cricketer by his name pointing to his name written on the back of his jersey. (Shubman Gill, Sara Tendulkar Spotted Together At Mumbai Event Amid Dating Rumours, Avoid Getting Clicked Together; WATCH)

Fans believe that the actress was referring to Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of the India cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, whose record of the most centuries in One Day International was recently equalled by Virat Kohli who has been in terrific form during this World Cup. Kohli made a stellar comeback as he smashed his 49th ton during the recent match between India and South Africa during the ongoing World Cup.

Whether they are dating or not, nobody knows. Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill could be best of friends, instead. However, recently in Mumbai, the two famous personalities were spotted together and then avoided getting clicked by the photographers. For long the rumours of them being with each other have done the rounds on social media. Whenever Shubman performs with the bat or fails, Sara Tendulkar also trends.