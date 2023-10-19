Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Bowls For India After 6 Years In ODIs Against Bangladesh - Watch

During the match no. 17 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 taking in India, Men in Blue star cricketer Virat Kohli was seen bowling against Bangladesh as he completed the over of Hardik Pandya who got injured while bowling the 9th over for India during the first innings. While trying to stop the ball after a straight drive from Litton Das, Hardik Pandya slipped and injured his leg. (Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Bowls Off-Spin Ahead Of India vs Bangladesh Clash, Video Goes Viral - Watch)

Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma were spotted having a discussion after Pandya got injured and later on it was Kohli who completed the over to delight the fans in Pune.

The management of the team would be hoping that Hardik Pandya's injury is not too serious because he is a key player for India's World Cup 2023 campaign. Hardik continues to be a key component of India's batting order, providing great depth and strength to their lineup in addition to being a vital player with the ball.