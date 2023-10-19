Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Rushes To Hospital For Scans For THIS Reason

Cricket World Cup 2023: In their fourth World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune, India faced a serious scare when Hardik Pandya hobbled off the pitch due to an injured ankle. Pandya looked to twist his ankle during his follow-through while bowling his first over, which was the ninth of the innings. It was later revealed on the broadcast that Pandya would not be playing for the rest of the innings.

BCCI's official social media handle later informed that Pandya has been taken to the hospital for scans. (Shaheen Afridi's POOR Stats After Injury Layoff Big Reason Why Pakistan Are Struggling In Cricket World Cup; Check Here)

Two Asian cricket giants, India and Bangladesh, are locking horns in the 17th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday. India, who are riding high on confidence, will back themselves to keep their winning streak alive as this match follows India's three previous matches against Australia, Afghanistan, and their arch-rivals, Pakistan.

The Men in Blue have dominated the head-to-head record in ODI matches, with 31 wins in 40 total matches. On the other hand, Bangladesh has won 8 matches. Out of India's 31 wins against Bangladesh, three were home wins, and 18 were away victories. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have won six games at their home ground and failed to clinch a win at away ground.

If the Men in Blue go on to win Thursday's clash, India will clinch their 32 wins against Bangladesh in the 50-over format. On the other hand, Bangladesh might win their ninth victory against the Men in Blue if they win against Rohit Sharma's side in Pune.

The last time, India faced Bangladesh was in the Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2023. In which, the Men in Blue lost the game by six runs. In the Super Fours match in the Asia Cup 2023 against Bangladesh, star India players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya were out of the first eleven.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah and said that he came to his best form as he has been in the past.

"I think every area they have covered. They got strike bowlers upfront. Bumrah is almost come to his best as good as we have seen in the past. And they have good spinners, experienced spinners going in the middle overs. And their batting, especially the top order is firing and it's scary the way they are playing at this stage without much fear, and it looks like they are enjoying their cricket at the moment and their home World Cup and there is a lot of support. So, I think overall it's a really good team," Chandika Hathurusingha said. (More to follow)