Babar Azam And Virat Kohli To Play Marquee Clashes On Their Birthdays In World Cup 2023

India play Pakistan in the Super League stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 15. This is a marquee clash between the two sides and a grand venue has also been chosen to host the match. The venue for the IND vs PAK clash will be the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, which owns the seating capacity of over a lakh spectators. When the two teams clash in 'Mother of all Battles', the atmosphere will be electric. Not to forget, Pakistan have never played at the venue and it is going to be some experience for them. The Men in Green will be under pressure to play with India fans screaming into the ears. At the same time, Babar Azam and Co can take it as a dose of motivation to beat India in India at the biggest stage.

Pakistan team can gift Babar Azam a win on October 15

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will turn 29 on October 15 this year, the same day his team takes on arch-rivals India in the league stage match of the Cricket World Cup. Men in Green will play to beat India but also to ensure their captain's birthday party is not ruined. Babar was in Australia last year at the T20 World Cup on his birthday and this year he will celebrate his birthday for the first time in India. That too, on the day of an India vs Pakistan match.

Virat Kohli's birthday falls on big match day

Former India captain Virat Kohli's birthday is on November 5. The India great will turn 35 this year. He will hope on his 35th birthday year, he wins a World Cup for India, which will be his second in the prestigious blue shirt. Kohli will have the chance to make his big day a memorable one by stroking a century on that day. Team India will play their league game vs South Africa on November 15. Hopefully, Men in Blue will do their best to win that game.