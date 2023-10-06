Cricket World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Down With DENGUE, Set To Miss Opening Game Vs Australia

In what could be a huge blow to the Indian cricket team ahead of their Cricket World Cup 2023 opener vs Australia on October 8, star batter Shubman Gill may miss the match. The reason is the dengue disease. The Punjab-born batter is down with dengue and missed the nets session at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Thursday due to the same reason. The batter is getting medical treatment currently, said a report in Indian Express.

Gill was tested positive for dengue on likely earlier this week and another round of tests will take place on Friday. His selection in the playing 11 for the Sunday's opener vs Australia will depend on the test results.

If Shubman fails to recover in time for the opening contest, it will be interesting to see who comes out to open with skipper Rohit Sharma vs Australia. The two opening options for India will be left-handed Ishan Kishan and right-handed KL Rahul. Knowing how Rahul has cemented his place at No 5 for India, chances are high that Kishan gets to open the innings for India in the World Cup first match vs Aussies.

Shubman's absence will definitely hurt India. He has been in brilliant form this year, especially in the ODI format. Not to forget that Shubman had also finished as the leading run-scorer in Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) with a total of 890 runs. He also finished as the leading run-scorer in Asia Cup 2023 with a total of 302 runs. In the last few innings, Shubman has hit 104, 74, 27 not out, 121, 19, 58 and 67 not out. Shubman had a tough time in West Indies but he came back strongly after that lack in form.

The good news for India is that there is no other injury concern in the camp. Ishan, who has done well in the recent past at different batting position, is an able replacement too. The left-hand, right-hand combination at the top could be a blessing in disguise for the hosts, who will be looking for a winning start at the World Cup. Virat Kohli will be batting at No 3 for India followed by Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. India's strength is their batting and Rahul Dravid, Rohit will be hoping that it fires in the tournament. India play Afghanistan next and hopefully, Shubman will be free by that match.