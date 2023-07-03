Cricket World Cup 2023: Team India Face Sri Lanka In Rematch Of 2011 World Cup Final At Wankhede Stadium On THIS Date

Former champions Sri Lanka have confirmed their berth in the ICC men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 with a win over Zimbabwe in the CWC 2023 Qualifier going on in Zimbabwe currently. This means Sri Lanka will take the Qualifier 2 position in the upcoming World Cup 2023 in India later this year.

Rohit Sharma’s Team India are now scheduled to take on Sri Lanka, in a re-match of the 2011 World Cup final at the same Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2. India clinched their second ODI World Cup title under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, winning the 2011 final by six wickets.

Oct 8 – India vs Australia at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai) – 2 PM

Oct 11 – India vs Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi) – 2 PM

Oct 15 – India vs Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad) – 2 PM

Oct 19 – India vs Bangladesh at MCA Stadium (Pune) – 2 PM

Oct 22 – India vs New Zealand at HPCA Stadium (Dharamsala) – 2 PM

Oct 29 – India vs England at Ekana Stadium (Lucknow) – 2 PM

Nov 2 – India vs Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai) – 2 PM

Nov 5 – India vs South Africa at Eden Gardens (Kolkata) – 2 PM

Nov 11 – India vs Qualifier 1 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru) – 2 PM

The second Qualifier for the World Cup 2023 is set to be finalized with Zimbabwe looking favourites to grab that spot although the likes of Scotland and Netherlands are still in fray. Sri Lanka secured their place at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 by breezing past Zimbabwe in their Super Six encounter on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana took four for 25 to bowl out Zimbabwe for 165 inside 33 overs before a century from Pathum Nissanka powered Dasun Shanaka’s side to a nine-wicket win.

Having been put into bat by Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe wobbled in Bulawayo, losing Joylord Gumbie for a five-ball duck before Wessly Madhevere departed for one to leave the Chevrons on eight for two. Dilshan Madushanka took his third wicket of the morning to dismiss captain Craig Ervine, but in doing so brought the dangerous Sikandar Raza to the crease to join Sean Williams.

Raza played with the patience the situation required before Madushanka took a fine low catch to dismiss the all-rounder for 31 from 51 balls and end the 68-run partnership. Williams could not add to his back-to-back centuries but did make 56 before he was bowled by Theekshana, who then combined with Matheesha Pathirana (2/18) to clean up the tail.

“It's a big achievement but still we know what we have done in the past in World Cups especially, we won the 1996 World Cup and were the 2011 runners-ups. We have been playing amazing cricket in the World Cup so it's a much-needed thing for Sri Lanka to be up here in that big stage. Yes, there is pressure here but still the pressure begins on the big stage. So I think that World Cup ahead is the main focus and main target for us, we are waiting to deliver there as well,” Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said about qualifying for the World Cup 2023.