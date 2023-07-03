LIVE Updates | NED vs OMAN, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Live Score: Scott Edwards Vs Zeeshan Maqsood
Netherlands vs Oman, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: The Dutch will look to keep their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup alive with a win over Oman.
The Netherlands will face Oman in a must-win match of the Super Six stages of the ICC men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers at the Harare Sports Club on Monday. Scott Edwards-led team gave Sri Lanka a run for their money in their first match of the Super Sixes before losing by 21 runs last week.
Now with Sri Lanka defeating Zimbabwe in their second match and already qualifying for the semifinal and Scotland defeating West Indies to move to 4 points on the Super Six table, the Dutch must defeat Oman in their next match to keep their hopes alive of qualifying. Now if the Netherlands can win both their remaining matches against Oman and
Scotland and the Scots can beat Zimbabwe in their next match - three teams will be level on 6 points and one with the best NRR will qualify for the World Cup 2023.
However, Oman, will not be easy prey as they almost chased down 333 to win against Zimbabwe in their last match - losing only by 14 runs.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Netherlands vs Oman Cricket ODI World Cup 2023 Super Six matches HERE.
NED vs Oman, CWC 2023 Qualifier Super 6: Must-win match for Dutch
Netherlands must win their second match of the Super 6 stage against Oman after losing their first match against Sri Lanka week if they hope to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India later this year. Can the Dutch defeat Oman at Harare today?
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super 6 match between the Netherlands and Oman today.