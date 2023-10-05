trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2671310
Cricket World Cup 2023: Team India Don New 'Orange' Training Kit At Chepauk As Preparations Begin, Check PICS Here

Cricket World Cup 2023: Checkout the pics from Team India's training session in Chepauk ahead of India vs Australia clash.

Oct 05, 2023
Cricket World Cup 2023: Team India have started their training as the ICC Cricket World Cup begins at home with the first clash being played between New Zealand and England. Coach Rahul Dravid alongside captain Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli and more were seen donning the new orange training kit in Chepauk, Chennai. India will play their first game of the World Cup against Australia on October 8 at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

After 12 years, the World Cup is taking place in India and when the last time it was played at homesoil, the Men in Blue won it under the leadership of MS Dhoni. (Watch: Joe Root Hits Insane Reverse Ramp For 80m Six Off Trent Boult During England vs New Zealand)

"Not thinking too much about on that stuff but yeah in last 3 editions hosting teams won the World Cups and we will give our everything in this World Cup and enjoy the tournament," Rohit said in the World Cup 2023 Captain's Day event.

"People are going to love this tournament. The stadiums will be jam-packed. Indians love their cricket. It is going to be a great tournament," Rohit added.

India made some bold decisions for the World Cup squad but chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma have full faith in the players selected for the mega tournament. R Ashwin made a last-minute entry in the squad after all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

