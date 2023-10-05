trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2671291
JOE ROOT

Watch: Joe Root Hits Insane Reverse Ramp For 80m Six Off Trent Boult During England vs New Zealand

Cricket World Cup 2023: Joe Root smashed an insane six off Trent Boult during the England vs New Zealand.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 04:37 PM IST
Watch: Joe Root Hits Insane Reverse Ramp For 80m Six Off Trent Boult During England vs New Zealand Joe Root vs Trent Boult. (Image source: Twitter)

Two giants of the cricket world England and New Zealand locked horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (October 5) in the opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. In absence on Kane Williamson, stand-in skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bowl first in absence of Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi in the lineup. There was a moment of madness when England batter Joe Root played his trademark reverse ramp shot against Trent Boult to get a 80 meter six over 3rd man.

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

England captain Jos Buttler informed at the toss that Ben Stokes is also not available for the opening clash. He suffered from a slight hip injury and the management did not want to force him in the lineup so early in the tournament. ('Just Embarrassing', Fans Roast Organisers After Spotting Empty Stadium At Ahmedabad For ENG vs NZ Cricket World Cup 2023 Opener)

England vs New Zealand Playing 11s

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Trent Boult.

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. (More to follow)

 

