Cricket World Cup 2023: 'They Mock Our Soldiers...,' Virender Sehwag Explains Why He Trolls Pakistan Cricket Team And Fans

Virender Sehwag has been making headlines for his funny and hilarious trolling posts related to the Pakistan cricket team. While some Indian fans found it cool and nice, others questioned him on the internet for being too obsessed or hating the Pakistan cricket team and fans. Former India cricketer came up with an explanation for everyone that why he leaves nothing in the tank when he gets a chance to troll the neighbour country's cricket team.

"In the 21st century there have been 6 ODI world cups. In 6 attempts, only once in 2007 did we not qualify for the semi-finals and have qualified in 5 of the last 6 World cups. On the other hand only once have Pakistan qualified for the semis in 6 attempts in 2011. And they come up with ridiculous allegations blaming ICC and BCCI of changing balls and pitch," read the post.

"Their Prime Minister mocks us when we lose to another team despite having beaten them. Upon reaching here , their player posts pictures of enjoying tea in Hyderabad with sarcasm to mock our soldier. The PCB chief on camera refers to our country as Dushman Mulk. And they expect love for their hate. And those preaching class, that is a two way street. Jo Achha vyavhar kare uske saath hum bahut hi achhe, aur jo aisa vyavhar kare toh sahi mauke par soot samet lautana is my way. On field bhi, off-field bhi," the post read further. (Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam Is Very Down As Captain, Says Ramiz Raja)

In more news about Pakistan, Skipper Babar Azam is likely to step down from the white-ball cricket captaincy after returning from India, well-informed sources revealed to Geo News on Friday.

The Men in Green are just a defeat away from missing out on the final semi-final spot. Even if they manage to win, they need to do it with a high margin of victory. Sources revealed to Geo News that Babar has been consulting with former Pakistan cricketer and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja and people close to him about his future.

Geo News source further said that Babar's decision to continue with captaincy would depend on the advice that he receives from the people, and some of his close aides have advised him to step down from captaincy in all three formats. (EXPLAINED: The Reason Behind ICC Suspending Sri Lanka Cricket Amid The Ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023)

Ahead of Pakistan's final group stage clash against England, Babar was asked about when he would take a decision on his captaincy during the pre-match press conference on Friday, to which he replied, "About the captaincy--as I said, once we go back to Pakistan or after this match, we will see what happens. But right now, I am not focusing on this; my focus is on the next match."

He also denied that captaincy has affected his form in the World Cup, as he has struggled to put runs on the board. (Babar Azam To Step Down As Pakistan Captain After ODI World Cup 2023, Say PCB Sources)

"I have been captaining my team for the last three years, and I have never felt this way. It's just because I have not performed the way I should have in the World Cup, that's why people are saying that I am under pressure. I am under no pressure. I have been doing this for the last 2.5 or 3 years. I was the one who was performing, and I was the one who was the captain. I was applying the same thing," Babar added. England and Pakistan will square off at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday.