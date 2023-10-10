Watch: Mustafizur Rahman Survives Major Injury Scare After Joe Root Pulls Out Of Delivery At Last Moment

After Shakib Al Hasan decided to bowl at Dharamsala, Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan, England's openers, got off to a quick start, adding 117 in 107 balls. In his 100th ODI, Bairstow scored 52 runs off 59 balls before Shakib bowled him.

During the 22nd over, Mustafizur ran in to bowl from over the wicket. Mustafizur was in the middle of his pre-delivery leap at that time. In contrast to some, who would have completed their deed, he decided to stop mid-leap, fell, and collapsed after Root pulled out at the very last moment. (Watch: Virat Kohli And Co Exchange Words With Pitch Invader Jarvo During India vs Australia Clash)

Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan said at the toss, "We will field first. Little cooler than the other day and hopefully our pacers can get something out of the surface. We have one change. The way we fielded, we did not get the start we wanted but the way we believed was a pleasing side. We want to do the same thing but it is a different game and different mindset, but we want to be as calm as possible. He (Mehidy) has come a long way. I have been watching him since 2016 and is now one of the leaders in the team. They are the world champions and we have to be at our best to get a good result."

England skipper Buttler said, " We would have fielded first as well. We have one change - Reece Topley comes in for Moeen Ali. It was a bad day in the office, we were short of our best. We have had a couple of days of good practice and we look forward to putting in a good performance. That is due to the quality of the team and we are expecting a good bounce back today. We have to be a little bit smart but as much as you can block it out and focus on performing your skill (referring to the outfield).

England squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley, David Willey.