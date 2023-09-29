Cricket World Cup: Pakistan vs New Zealand Warm-Up Match Livestreaming, When And Where To Watch In India?

Out of the three games, one warm-up game will be played between Pakistan and New Zealand, and this one promises to be exciting because it will allow both sides to assess the depth of their reserves. However, as it has been raining since the morning, rain is about to ruin everything. Hyderabad often experiences rain in September, and according to the MET department, it is raining very heavily there right now.

Where will the Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match Pakistan vs New Zealand take place?

Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match Pakistan vs New Zealand will be played in Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match Pakistan vs New Zealand take place?

The Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match Pakistan vs New Zealand will be played on Friday (September 29). (Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan vs New Zealand: Warm-Up Match Predicted 11, Kane Williamson Likely To Play)

Where can I watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE on TV in India?

The Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match Pakistan vs New Zealand will be LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I live stream Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match Pakistan vs New Zealand take place in India?

The Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match Pakistan vs New Zealand will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ vs PAK Squads

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.

Pakistan Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Usama Mir.