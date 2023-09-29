Cricket World Cup: South Africa vs Afghanistan Warm-Up Match Livestreaming, When And Where To Watch In India?

In a pregame match on Friday at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium, South Africa and Afghanistan will square off. Temba Bavuma, who is playing in his first World Cup, will serve as the captain of the South African team. Afghanistan, a squad that qualified directly for the event without having to go through qualifying, will be led by captain Hashmatullah Shahidi.

Temba Bavuma returned home via plane to attend to a family emergency, as per reports. Bavuma is expected to return to the team in time for South Africa's World Cup opener against Sri Lanka on October 7 in Delhi, despite no additional information being provided.

Here are the livestreaming details of the game:

What date warm-up match between South Africa and Afghanistan will be played?

The match between South Africa and Afghanistan will take place on September 29, Friday.

Where will the warm-up match between South Africa and Afghanistan be played?

The warm-up match between South Africa and Afghanistan will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

What time will the warm-up match between South Africa and Afghanistan begin?

The match between South Africa and Afghanistan will begin at 2 PM IST on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa and Afghanistan warm-up match?

The South Africa and Afghanistan match will be on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Afghanistan warm-up match?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan match will be streamed live on the Hotstar app and website in India.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad