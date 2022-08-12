The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricket limited has managed to reunite CSK's two major players for the team's franchise in South Africa's T20 League. Moeen Ali and South Africa all-rounder Faf du Plessis will play together for the CSK franchise in the league with the former Proteas player leading the side. Both Moeen and Faf have shared the during room when MS Dhoni lead the Chennai Super Kings for number of seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Apart from these two players, the Super Kings squad in CSA's T20 League will have an all-rounder from the Caribbean and a spinner from Sri Lanka. Ali who had signed up for the International League T20 (ILT20), has signed up for CSK's team in the CSA's T20 League, meaning both the leagues are to clash with each other. (Watch: Twitter can't keep calm as Virat Kohli hits nets, gears up for IND vs PAK clash in Asia Cup 2022)

Teams in CSA League are allowed to sign five players - three overseas, one South African, and others from the list of developmental players before the auction. (Natasa Stankovic shares oozing picture kissing husband Hardik Pandya, see PIC)

Although the ILT20 has announced the list of players they have assigned for the league so far, the six franchises are yet to reveal their new signings. There is still no clarity of whether the players would play the CSA or ILT20 but some big names like Liam Livingstone, Rashid Khan, Jos Buttler, and more have already made commitments to play in the CSA's T20 League despite the fact that ILT20 are offering huge contracts (the highest after IPL).

MI Cape Town

Mumbai Indians, the IPL franchise which happens to own MI Cape Town announced their new signings of Thursday. Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Rashid Khan and Dewald Brewis are set to feature in MI's Cape Town squad for the CSA T20 League.

Quinton de Kock will play for Durban-based team which is owned by RP Sanjeev Goenka group whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad, who has bought the Port Elizabeth Franchise will have Aiden Markram as their local player. David Miller and Jos Buttler have signed with the Paarl franchise, owned by the Rajasthan Royals.