NewsCricket
HARDIK PANDYA

Natasa Stankovic shares oozing picture kissing husband Hardik Pandya, see PIC

Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic's chemistry is something which is adored by all the cricketing fans around the globe. Recently, Natasa shared a picture her with hubby kissing her cheek via her Instagram account. Also, Team India all-rounder and Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya got the opportunity to lead the national side once again in the final match with West Indies recently.

Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 07:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Natasa Stankovic shares oozing picture kissing husband Hardik Pandya, see PIC

Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic's chemistry is something which is adored by all the cricketing fans around the globe. Recently, Natasa shared a picture her with hubby kissing her cheek via her Instagram account. Also, Team India all-rounder and Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya got the opportunity to lead the national side once again in the final match with West Indies recently.

Hardik will soon leave for the Asia Cup 2022 matchups and wife Natasa left no time to show her love for the profilic India cricketer on her story. She also shared a cute picture of Hardik and son Agastya next to the story where she was being kissed by the India all-rounder.

Checkout the adorable picture of Hardik and Natasha below

Recently, in the fifth and final T20I against the West Indies, Hardik Pandya was given the opportunity to lead the Men in Blue. India went on to win the T20 series 4-1 after their 88-run win over hosts in the final game. Regular captain Rohit Sharma was rested for the fifth and final T20 match against West Indies on Sunday (August 7). 

“It is very special to get a chance to lead your country. And getting that chance and getting that victory means a lot to me as a captain and an individual. I was just following our captain’s roles,” Hardik Pandya said during the post-match presentation on Sunday.

On asked if he sees himself as permanent Team India captain, Hardik said, "Yeah, why not? If I get an opportunity, I’ll be more than happy to do that. We have a World Cup and Asia Cup now though, so we need to focus on that and use our skillsets there."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was there a delayed action from government on Shrikant Tyagi?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political tears over arrest of suspected ISIS helper caught from Batla House area
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!