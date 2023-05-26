Has James Anderson Been Hired By BCCI As Bowling Coach For WTC Final? Here's A Fact Check

The ICC World Test Championship 2023 final will take place from June 7 to 11 at The Oval in London between India and Australia. Team India will play the final in a new jersey designed by new kit partner Adidas. BCCI had shared the photos of Team India members and support staff on social media in the net kit. One particular picture grabbed the attention of the fans. In that picture, a lookalike of James Anderson was spotted and the fans mistook him for the England pacer.

The rumours speard across the social media that BCCI has hired Anderson as the bowling coach of the team. While some got confused, others saw a funny side to the similarities between the lookalike and Anderson. Look at the tweets below.

Great decision from BCCI to appoint Jimmy Anderson as the bowling coach https://t.co/iFNDInc9Zc pic.twitter.com/o3ILCYEzuE — Camlin (@SundarHive) May 25, 2023

He is looking like Jimmy Anderson _ from side ways pic.twitter.com/2eOxL9kCf1 — Sports FEB (@sports_feb) May 26, 2023

Ye James Anderson itna chota kese ho gaya ? _ May 26, 2023

Who is the lookalike of James Anderson in Team India?

The person who went viral was the member of the Indian cricket team support staff. His name of Soham Desai and he is the strength and conditioning coach of the national team. He has been a part of the team setup for more than a year now and keeps a close eye on the fitness of the Indian cricketers who are part of the squad.

All you need to know about WTC Final 2023

As said earlier, WTC final will be held at The Oval in London from June 7 to 11. The WTC 2023 final will be live streamed on Hotstar while the TV broadcast will be on Star Sports Network. The winner of the WTC final will be awarded a prize money of Rs 13.2 crore while the loser with get almost half the amount. Rohit Sharma will be leading the Indian and Australian side will be captained by Pat Cummins. Not to forget, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant won't be available for selection in the the final as they are out because of their respective injuries.