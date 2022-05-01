हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

CSK playoffs qualification scenario: Can MS Dhoni take Chennai Super Kings to last-four in IPL 2022?

MS Dhoni returned to captaining CSK in style with a win after Jadeja relinquished captaincy on April 30. 

CSK playoffs qualification scenario: Can MS Dhoni take Chennai Super Kings to last-four in IPL 2022?
Source: Twitter

Chennai Super Kings stormed back to winning ways in IPL 2022 with a dominant win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

MS Dhoni returned to captaining CSK in style with a win after Jadeja relinquished captaincy on April 30. 

Opting to bowl first, Kane Williamson was hoping to restricy CSK to a small total. 

But Ruturaj Gaikwad came good even against the top-class bowling line up of Sunrisers. Even Umran Malik was not spared as Gaikwad smashed him for 3 sixes and 1 four. 

He was playing beautifully but could not reach the three-figure mark, getting out on 99. 

However, he had done enough by then to take CSK to 202/6 at the end of 20 overs. 

Devon Conway's fifty must get a mention as well. The left-handed batter played an unbeaten knock of 85 runs off 55 balls and this innings included some lovely boundaries, 8 fours and 4 sixes. 

Chasing the target, SRH never got going from the start and despite a fighting fifty from Nicholas Pooran, fell short by 13 runs. 

Can CSK make it to playoffs after beating SRH

Yes, CSK can still qualify for playoffs. They have 3 wins from 9 games in IPL 2022. They need to win remaining 5 matches to stay afloat in the tournament. If they win 5 on the trot, they will jump to 16 points from 8 wins in total. And that will put them ahead in the race of qualifications. What they need to ensure is that they win remaining 5 games with good margins if it is possible so to improve on the negative NRR that they have currently, which is -407. If more than one team has 16 points and there is only one slot, then NRR will play a big role in decising who makes the cut.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Chennai Super KingsMS DhoniRuturaj Gaikwad
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Will Dhoni play one more season as CSK captain? Wasim Jaffer and Deep Dasgupta say THIS

Must Watch

PT29M52S

Provocative video of 'Mastermind' of Patiala violence