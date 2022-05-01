Chennai Super Kings stormed back to winning ways in IPL 2022 with a dominant win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

MS Dhoni returned to captaining CSK in style with a win after Jadeja relinquished captaincy on April 30.

Opting to bowl first, Kane Williamson was hoping to restricy CSK to a small total.

But Ruturaj Gaikwad came good even against the top-class bowling line up of Sunrisers. Even Umran Malik was not spared as Gaikwad smashed him for 3 sixes and 1 four.

He was playing beautifully but could not reach the three-figure mark, getting out on 99.

However, he had done enough by then to take CSK to 202/6 at the end of 20 overs.

Devon Conway's fifty must get a mention as well. The left-handed batter played an unbeaten knock of 85 runs off 55 balls and this innings included some lovely boundaries, 8 fours and 4 sixes.

Chasing the target, SRH never got going from the start and despite a fighting fifty from Nicholas Pooran, fell short by 13 runs.

Can CSK make it to playoffs after beating SRH

Yes, CSK can still qualify for playoffs. They have 3 wins from 9 games in IPL 2022. They need to win remaining 5 matches to stay afloat in the tournament. If they win 5 on the trot, they will jump to 16 points from 8 wins in total. And that will put them ahead in the race of qualifications. What they need to ensure is that they win remaining 5 games with good margins if it is possible so to improve on the negative NRR that they have currently, which is -407. If more than one team has 16 points and there is only one slot, then NRR will play a big role in decising who makes the cut.