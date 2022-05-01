Umran Malik did not have the best of time in Match 46 of IPL 2022 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings as he went for 48 runs off his 4 overs.

However, Umran managed to clock the fastest delivery of IPL 2022, bowling a 154 kph delivery vs CSK.

As soon as he clocked such speed, Twitter started reacting to the delivery.

Here are some chosen reactions:

154 KPH yorker by Umran malik to Thala _#SRHvsCSK — _________ (@im_RCult) May 1, 2022