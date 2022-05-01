हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

Umran Malik clocks 154 kph to record fastest delivery of IPL 2022, check reactions

Umran managed to clock the fastest delivery of IPL 2022, bowling a 154 kph delivery vs CSK

Source: Twitter

Umran Malik did not have the best of time in Match 46 of IPL 2022 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings as he went for 48 runs off his 4 overs. 

However, Umran managed to clock the fastest delivery of IPL 2022, bowling a 154 kph delivery vs CSK. 

As soon as he clocked such speed, Twitter started reacting to the delivery. 

Here are some chosen reactions:

