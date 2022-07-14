IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Indian cricket fans could not have asked for more. They are not just getting to watch their favourite team play World Champions in their backyard and dominate but also getting to see former captains and other Indian legends in the stands. Former captains and India legends Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar were earlier seen sitting together in one of the stands at Lord's where the second India vs England ODI is going on. As soon as the cameras spotted them and brought them on the screen, the Indian fans could not keep their calm and roared together. If that was not enough, Suresh Raina dropped three pictures that went viral on social media in no time. After all, these pictures has another Indian legend in it in form of MS Dhoni. Apart from Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh too was present at Lord's to watch the match between India and England.

Check out the pics below.

Not to forget, Dhoni has been in London for quite some time now. He, in fact, celebrated his 41st birthday on July 7 in London in which all of the Team India members were invited too. Dhoni can be seen posing and smiling in many such pics since then. He attended the India vs England 3rd T20 too where he could be seen discussing the game with former India head coach Ravi Shastri. He later met the players as well and passed on some advices too.

Raina meeting Dhoni has also sent good vibes to the Chennai Super Kings fans. After CSK refused to buy Raina at the IPL Mega Auction 2022 in February this year, there were rumours that it was due to a fallout between MSD and Raina. But these pics have rubbished all such rumour. These pics are proof that Raina and Dhoni remain best of friends, outside the CSK camp as well.