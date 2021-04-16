CSK vs PBKS: Deepak Chahar drives Chennai Super Kings to comfortable win against Punjab Kings

A clinical show by Deepak Chahar saw Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets and registered their first win in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Wankhede, Mumbai on Friday.

Chahar rattled Punjab Kings' top-order after KL Rahul and co. were invited by MS Dhoni to bat first. Chahar started the match on an emphatic note and outfoxed Punjab opener Mayank Agarwal with a peach of a delivery. He also scalped the crucial wickets of Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, and Nicholas Pooran.

Chahar finished the contest with 4/13 in his four overs and helped CSK restrict Punjab for a paltry 106/8 in 20 overs.

In response, Chennai got off to a slow start and lost opener Ruturaj Gaikwad inside the powerplay overs. However, a solid 66-run stand between Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali for the second wicket helped CSK make the chase look like a cakewalk.

Ali was dismissed by Murugan Ashwin on 46 from 31 balls, following which, CSK also lost Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu soon.

However, Du Plessis remained firm at one end and finished the contest unbeaten on 36 from 33 balls and helped his side complete the 107-run chase in 15.4 overs.