CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: MS Dhoni faces off against David Warner, vice-captain, fantasy playing tips, probable XIs for today’s Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 23

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Table-toppers CSK would start hot favourites against bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad. While CSK would like to strengthen their dominance at the top, SRH would dearly like to stage an upset to get its campaign back on track. It will not be an easy task against CSK – given their current form.

CSK have bounced back in style after losing the opening match. They are on a roll with four straight wins and will hope that the new venue – Ferozeshah Kotla ground – also favours them. The three-time champions had an underwhelming 2020 season but the team, packed with seasoned players, is now displaying the efficiency it is known for.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been the driving force behind CSK's impressive run so far. His blistering assault on Harshal Patel in the final over shut out RCB on Sunday. He has been among the wickets with his accurate left-arm spin apart from effecting stunning run-outs.

Openers – Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad – have found form while Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu are due for big knocks. The CSK batters are aware of the Rashid Khan threat but the rest of the SRH attack doesn’t inspire much confidence.

Hyderabad rely heavily on their foreign recruits, led by skipper David Warner, opener Jonny Bairstow, Kiwi great Kane Williamson and Rashid, which is a cause for concern. Their biggest weakness is a fragile batting order and over-reliance on the top order.

The inability of the team’s Indian middle-order to step up has cost SRH more often than not and the think-tank needs to get the combination right if they have to move out of the last spot on the points table which they currently occupy. Warner needs to shrug off his poor run and for that he needs to negotiate CSK pacer Deepak Chahar, who has impressive ability to strike upfront, well.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream 11 predictions

TOSS: The IPL 2021 match toss between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 7 PM IST – April 27.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team:

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Captain: MS Dhoni

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Vice-Captain: David Warner

CSK vs SRH Dream11 wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav

CSK vs SRH Dream11 all-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Deepak Chahar, Siddharth Kaul, Imran Tahir

CSK vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar and Imran Tahir

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav/Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma

CSK vs SRH SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings: Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Narayan Jagadeeshan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CSK Dream11 Team/ SRH Dream11 Team/ Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Prediction/ Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips VIVO IPL 2021/ Online Cricket Tips and more.