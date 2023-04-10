topStoriesenglish2593402
CSK's Tushar Deshpande Denies Making Disrespectful Comment About Rohit Sharma In Fake Quote Controversy

Despite the fake quote controversy, Deshpande had a memorable game, playing only his second IPL match. He bowled impressively, taking two wickets for 31 runs off his three overs and played a crucial role in CSK's victory over MI.

Apr 10, 2023

Tushar Deshpande, the seamer for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), found himself caught up in a controversy over a fake quote following CSK's win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. A fake quote attributed to Deshpande went viral on social media, where he allegedly claimed that taking the wicket of MI captain Rohit Sharma was an easy feat. This sparked outrage among MI fans, who perceived it as a disrespectful comment towards Sharma.

Deshpande quickly took to Instagram to deny the fake quote, saying that he has high regard for all the legends of the game and would never make such a statement. He urged fans not to spread fake news and to show respect to all players.

Despite the fake quote controversy, Deshpande had a memorable game, playing only his second IPL match. He bowled impressively, taking two wickets for 31 runs off his three overs and played a crucial role in CSK's victory over MI.

Earlier, CSK captain MS Dhoni praised Deshpande's potential and the team's faith in him, saying that they believe in him. He added that playing in the IPL brings a different kind of pressure, but Deshpande has a lot of potential to improve. Dhoni highlighted that Deshpande needs to avoid bowling no-balls and be more consistent in his performance.

Dhoni's praise of Deshpande underscores the team's belief in his ability and potential. Despite the fake quote controversy, Deshpande has shown his mettle and has a promising future in the IPL.

