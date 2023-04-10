KKR Celebrates Win Rinku Singh's Heroics In Grand Fashion, Party Video From Dressing Room Goes Viral - Watch

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had an unforgettable win against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, April 9th, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After a nail-biting game, Rinku Singh's incredible batting performance in the final over led KKR to victory. Singh hit five sixes off the last five deliveries, securing a remarkable finish to the IPL contest. The Gujarat Titans had batted first and made 204/4 with Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudharsan leading the way with fifties. In response, Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana were the top performers for KKR, but Rashid Khan and Alzarri Joseph derailed their innings.

After their fantastic win, KKR players celebrated with wild abandon and gave fans a glimpse of their festivities on their official Instagram handle. KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan also joined in on the celebrations, sharing a photoshopped image of Rinku Singh as the character Pathaan and praising Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer. Even Khan's children, Aryan and Suhana, took to Instagram to congratulate Rinku Singh, while their friends, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, celebrated KKR's victory.

During KKR's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Shah Rukh Khan was seen performing the hook step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan and waving to his fans while blowing kisses. He was accompanied by Juhi Chawla, Suhana, Shanaya, and others. A video shared on Twitter by a fan page showed Khan enjoying himself at the stadium.

Rinku Singh, born to a family of modest means, had to overcome several hardships to become a professional cricketer. His family struggled with debt, and he had difficulty with academics. However, cricket was his passion, and after working hard to overcome his obstacles, he was signed by KKR for Rs. 80 lahks at the IPL auction in 2018. Despite the challenges he faced, Singh's grit and determination have led him to become a vital part of the KKR team.

KKR's incredible win against GT was a testament to their resilience and determination. Singh's batting heroics in the final over will be remembered as one of the most remarkable finishes to an IPL contest. The team's celebrations and Shah Rukh Khan's infectious enthusiasm were a delight for fans to watch. Furthermore, Singh's inspiring story is a reminder that with hard work and determination, anyone can overcome obstacles and achieve their dreams.